Politics
PM Modi speaks to Rekha Patra, BJP's Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor. Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat.
She is one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali attack, allegedly carried out by jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
PM Modi asked Patra about his Basirhat campaign and support for the BJP. She also narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali victims.
You fought a great battle at Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaropa. You sent such powerful people to prison. You have performed a very courageous act, the Prime Minister said during the telephone conversation with Patra.
READ ALSO : PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali who alleged sexual assault by Sheikh Shahjahan
Shakti is a Hindu term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali. Patra replied: “I was able to do this because of the support of women. I will follow the path they showed and I will take everyone with me.” The Prime Minister assured his full support to the BJP candidate.
Raising the voices of Sandeshkhali women is not a common thing. Your courage shows that the Nari Shakti of Bengal will bless us. I invite you to inform people about the work carried out by the Center. People are fed up with the TMC government in Bengal, which is not allowing implementation of central projects in the state, the Prime Minister said in Patra.
Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas, came into the limelight when a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had visited there to probe the ration scam , was attacked by supporters of local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
Last month, hundreds of women staged protests accusing Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. As protests intensified, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for six years. After evading police for two months, he was arrested on February 29. Later, Shahjahan was handed over to the CBI following a Calcutta High Court order.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-speaks-to-rekha-patra-bjps-basirhat-lok-sabha-candidate-and-sandeshkhali-survivor-101711452652733.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi speaks to Rekha Patra, BJP's Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor. Latest news India
- Luke Hall replaces Halfon as education minister
- Andy Reid is confident Marquise Brown's speed will benefit the Chiefs' offense
- Men's golf finishes Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in 11th place
- Taste local wines and live music at Navasota's Groovy Grapes Wine Walk
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan challenges corruption conviction
- US Supreme Court appears skeptical of arguments against abortion drug mifepristone | Abortion
- Hong Kong actor Sun Xing faces difficulties following drug arrest
- Brookline's new kiosk tracks cell phone data
- East Sepik in Papua New Guinea calls for help after a devastating earthquake
- Truth Social owner strikes deal to go public, doubling Donald Trump's estimated net worth