PM Modi speaks to Rekha Patra, BJP's Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor. Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

She is one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali attack, allegedly carried out by jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

PM Modi asked Patra about his Basirhat campaign and support for the BJP. She also narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali victims.

You fought a great battle at Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaropa. You sent such powerful people to prison. You have performed a very courageous act, the Prime Minister said during the telephone conversation with Patra.

Shakti is a Hindu term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali. Patra replied: “I was able to do this because of the support of women. I will follow the path they showed and I will take everyone with me.” The Prime Minister assured his full support to the BJP candidate.

Raising the voices of Sandeshkhali women is not a common thing. Your courage shows that the Nari Shakti of Bengal will bless us. I invite you to inform people about the work carried out by the Center. People are fed up with the TMC government in Bengal, which is not allowing implementation of central projects in the state, the Prime Minister said in Patra.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas, came into the limelight when a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had visited there to probe the ration scam , was attacked by supporters of local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Last month, hundreds of women staged protests accusing Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. As protests intensified, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for six years. After evading police for two months, he was arrested on February 29. Later, Shahjahan was handed over to the CBI following a Calcutta High Court order.