Judge issues gag order against Donald Trump in Hush Money case





(NEW YORK) A New York judge on Tuesday issued a gag order barring Donald Trump from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors at his upcoming secret criminal trial.

Judge Juan M. Merchan cited the former president's previous comments about him and others in the case, as well as the looming April 15 trial date, in granting a request for prosecution regarding what he called a narrowly tailored order prohibiting Trump from giving certain information about court filings.

There is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount, Merchan wrote.

Prosecutors had asked for silence, citing what they called Trump's long history of making public and inflammatory remarks toward people involved in his legal cases.

The silence order does not prohibit comments about Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat. But it bars Trump from attacking key figures in the case, such as his former lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen or porn star Stormy Daniels.

The prosecutor's office declined to comment. Messages seeking comment were left for the Trump campaign.

Read more: A guide to all of Trump's indictments and the status of each case

The silence order comes on top of restrictions put in place after Trump's impeachment last April, which prohibit him from using evidence in the case to attack witnesses.

After a hearing Monday where Merchan set a trial date for April 15, Trump criticized prosecutor Matthew Colangelo on social media, calling the radical-left former DOJ Justice Department official “sent to the DA's office.” to lead the trial against Trump and it was done by Biden and his thugs. »

Merchan cited this comment in his ruling.

The Manhattan case centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen. The lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 as part of an effort during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to bury claims that he had extramarital sex.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a conviction would result in a sentence of prison.

Trump, the Republican front-runner for president, has repeatedly lashed out about the case on social media, warning of potential death and destruction before his indictment last year, posting a photo on social media of him holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Bragg. and complain that Merchan is a judge who hates Trump and whose family is full of Trump haters.

Trump was already under a similar silence order in his election interference criminal case in Washington, D.C., and was fined $15,000 for twice violating a silence order imposed during his civil fraud trial in New York after posting a disparaging message on social media about the judge's chief law clerk. . In January, a Manhattan federal judge threatened Trump with ejection from court in a civil lawsuit over defamation claims brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll after he was heard saying he s It was a witch hunt and it was actually a scam.

Self-regulation is not a viable alternative, as the defendants' recent history makes clear, prosecutors wrote in court papers. Trump, they said, has long and perhaps singularly used social media, campaign speeches and other public statements to attack judges, juries, attorneys, witnesses and others involved in legal proceedings against him.

The silence order mirrors parts of an order imposed on Trump in October in his separate federal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden .

In December, a federal appeals court panel largely upheld Judge Tanya Chutkan's silence order, but significantly narrowed it by allowing Trump to criticize special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the affair. Manhattan prosecutors echoed that decision by excluding Bragg from their proposed silence order.

Last May, Merchan issued what is known as a protective order, warning Trump and his lawyers that they risked being held in contempt if they released evidence of the hush money affair to third parties, used them to attack witnesses or published sensitive documents on social networks.

Merchan, emphasizing Trump's special status as a former president and current candidate, tried to make clear at the time that the protective order should not be interpreted as a gag order, saying: “It doesn't It is certainly not my intention to in any way hinder Mr. Trump's ability to campaign for the presidency of the United States.

