New York judge silences Trump in secret trial

A New York judge has imposed a silence on Donald Trump, preventing him from making statements about potential witnesses in the criminal trial over hush money payments due to begin next month.

Judge Juan Merchan also said Trump could not make statements about attorneys, court staff or family members of prosecutors or attorneys intended to interfere in the case. Trump is also prohibited from making statements about a potential or actual juror.

The former president, Merchan wrote, has a history of making threatening, inflammatory and disparaging statements against people at all levels of the justice system, including juries.

The ruling will prevent Trump from criticizing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, or adult film star Stormy Daniels, both of whom are expected to be witnesses at the trial.

The order does not prevent Trump from speaking about New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is a public figure, or Merchan himself.

The gag order comes as Trump has repeatedly attacked the district attorneys' case and those involved in it ahead of what would be the first criminal trial of a former president. Trump criticized Merchan, his daughter and one of Braggs' attorneys in the hours before Merchan issued his order.

The undisputed record reflecting defendants' prior out-of-court statements establishes a sufficient risk to the administration of justice and there are no less restrictive means to prevent such risk, Merchan wrote Tuesday.

Trump's historic criminal trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, after a dispute over the late production of documents led Merchan to initially push back the start date. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to Cohen for hush money payments he made before Daniels' election in 2016 to prevent him from going public with an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

The district attorney's office requested last month that the silence order remain in effect for the duration of the trial.

Trump and his lawyers have argued that as the leading Republican presidential candidate, his speech should not be restricted as he appeals to voters for the 2024 election.

Judge Mercans' unconstitutional gag order prevents President Trump, the leading candidate for president of the United States, from engaging in basic political speech, which is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the nation's highest office.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment.

Judges in other Trump criminal and civil cases have issued similar silence orders, including the civil fraud trial in New York and the federal election subversion case in Washington, DC. In last fall's civil fraud case, Trump was fined twice for violating Judge Arthur Engoron's order of silence and for making comments about the judge's staff.

Merchan said he reviewed Trump's public statements in his other cases before deciding whether to impose restrictions.

These extrajudicial statements went well beyond simply defending against attacks on public figures, Merchan wrote.

Indeed, his statements were threatening, inflammatory, disparaging, and the targets of his statements varied among local and federal officials, court and tribunal personnel, prosecutors and case personnel, and individuals, including large jurors fulfilling their civic duty, the judge. wrote.

Merchan said he felt he needed to go further than a previous order that juror names and identifying information could not be made public.

Even if the protective order linked to the anonymity of jurors prevents the dissemination of certain personal information, it is not enough to prevent extrajudicial speech targeting jurors and exposing them to a climate of intimidation, the judge wrote.

Trump attended the pretrial hearing Monday, where Merchan quickly denied the motion seeking sanctions against the prosecutor's office, setting the trial date for April 15.

Afterwards, Trump visited his nearby 40 Wall Street building, speaking to reporters to attack the charges against him, Merchan and one of Braggs' staff prosecutors who previously worked for the Justice Department , Matthew Colangelo.

On Truth Social Tuesday, Trump continued to attack Colangelo, baselessly claiming that the prosecutor was sent to the district attorney's office to prosecute Trump as Attorney General Merrick Garland's right-hand man.

Trump's remarks could now run afoul of the gag order, which states that Trump cannot comment on any member of the prosecutor's staff other than Bragg himself.

Merchan made clear in his order that he was paying attention, citing Trump's comments.

Notably, hours after the court appearance on March 25, 2024, setting a trial date for April 15, 2024, the defendant targeted an individual prosecutor assigned to this case, calling him a DOJ radical leftist in custody. [ ] the district attorneys office to conduct the case against Trump and it was done by Biden and his thugs in a press conference, Merchan wrote.

Merchan also highlighted Trump's criticism of his daughter, who has worked for Democratic political campaigns, referencing the nature and impact of statements made against this court and a member of her family.

Trump on Tuesday referenced Mercans' daughter's political work in a lengthy attack on Truth Social. Last year, Trump asked Merchan to recuse herself in part because of his daughter's political work. The judge refused to do so.

The judge said he was not convinced by arguments from Trump's lawyers that the former president had largely refrained from commenting on the parties in this case compared to his other cases.

Although this Court did not issue an order restricting the defendants' speech at the outset of this case, choosing instead to issue a reprimand, given the nature and impact of the statements made against this Court and a member of his family, the district attorney and a district assistant. prosecutor, the witnesses in this case, and the nature and impact of the out-of-court statements made by the defendant in the D.C. Circuit case (which led the D.C. Circuit to issue an order restricting his speech), and given that As the eve of trial is upon us, there is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount, Merchan wrote.

The judge noted that Trump's statements in his cases not only created fear on the part of the targeted individual, but also the allocation of increased security resources to investigate threats and protect individuals and members of their family.

Such inflammatory extrajudicial statements undoubtedly risk obstructing the orderly administration of this Court, Merchan wrote.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

