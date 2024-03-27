Xi, Honduran President exchange congratulations on 1st anniversary of ties





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Honduran President Xiomara Castro exchanged congratulations on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Xi pointed out that in March last year, China and Honduras established diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in their bilateral relations. He noted that during Castro's successful state visit to China last June, they held talks and reached an important consensus, setting the direction of development of bilateral relations. Over the past year, the two sides have upheld the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, ensuring that bilateral relations begin to develop at a high level, he said. he indicates. Xi said he highly appreciates Honduras' firm adherence to the one-China principle, stressing that facts prove that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is a correct political decision made in accordance with historical trend and served the fundamental interests of both countries. nations. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Honduras relations and is willing to work with Castro to take the first anniversary of bilateral relations as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support, expand cooperation in all directions and to write together a better future for China. China-Honduras relations. Castro said that China, with a multi-millennial civilization and a major role to play in the historical process, is a model for the world and an important partner of Honduras. The past year has been marked by China's commitment to innovative development, its participation in efforts to find solutions to global problems, and its strenuous assistance in global poverty reduction efforts, he said. -she indicated. Honduras firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to develop ties with China characterized by independence and mutual respect, she said, expressing her hope that the two peoples will enjoy friendly friendship. sustainable.

