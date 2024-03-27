Erdoan admits that minimum wage and pension increases are insufficient in the face of soaring inflation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan acknowledged that recent increases in the minimum wage and pensions have failed to keep pace with rapidly rising inflation, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

High prices remain an important issue in the run-up to local elections scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking at a campaign rally in the central Aksaray province on Tuesday, Erdoan admitted that increases in the minimum wage and pensions could not offset the surge in inflation.

Like everywhere else in the world, we are grappling with a rising cost of living driven by debilitating inflation. In an environment of high inflation, everything we propose seems to disappear into a bottomless pit, the president said.

He stressed that his government's priority was to reduce inflation.

As inflation begins to decline in the second half of the year, we will feel more comfortable. We must control inflation. We have a program that will achieve this, Erdoan added.

The country has been trapped for several years in a vicious circle of rising prices and falling currency.

Erdoan regularly promises a return to single-digit inflation and has agreed to the central bank raising interest rates to control prices, despite his past objections to such a policy.

According to official figures, Turkey's inflation rate rose to 67 percent in February.

A group of independent economists from the Turkish Inflation Research Group (ENAG), however, estimated a 122 percent rise in prices in real terms in February compared to the previous year.