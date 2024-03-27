Trump sells $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles with Lee Greenwood





Former US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, across the street from the White House, after walking there for a photo opportunity during the ongoing protests against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. in police custody, at the White House in Washington on June 1, 2020.

Tom Brenner | Reuters

Donald Trump on Tuesday began promoting a line of expensive Bibles in partnership with country music star Lee Greenwood, whose song “God Bless the USA” is ubiquitous at the former president's political rallies.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have plenty,” Trump said in a video on Truth Social announcing the trade deal.

“It's my favorite book. It's a lot of people's favorite book,” he added.

“Religion and Christianity are the things this country lacks most, and I truly believe we need to restore them,” he said. “This is one of our biggest problems. This is why our country is broken, we have lost religion in our country.”

The ubiquitous Christian sacred text is the best-selling book in the world, and churches are often more than happy to distribute it for free. The Bible can also be read for free on a wide range of websites and apps, not to mention in hotel rooms and other locations.

The “God Bless the USA Bible” costs $59.99, not including shipping and other charges.

For that money, buyers get a range of extra features not typically included in regular Bibles.

The Trump-Greenwood Bible, a King James translation, includes a copy of a “handwritten chorus” of Greenwood's eponymous hit, according to the website.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

It also includes the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, the site says.

It's the “only Bible” endorsed by either Trump or Greenwood, the site proclaims. He adds that it is “the ONLY Bible inspired by America's most recognized patriotic anthem, God Bless The USA.”

The text is also printed in large type that highlights Jesus' words in red, according to the site.

It was not immediately clear how much money Trump and Greenwood stood to make from the promotion.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, alongside singer Lee Greenwood during a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, November 4, 2019.

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

This partnership comes at a particularly turbulent time for Trump's finances.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee recently saw his net worth explode by billions of dollars, following a successful merger that landed his media company on the Nasdaq.

But he will not be able to profit from his participation in this company for months. In the meantime, he has just days left to post $175 million for an appeal bond that will prevent New York State from enforcing a $454 million civil fraud judgment against him.

Trump is also fighting other heavy civil judgments, including a federal jury verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of former president of raping her years ago.

Trump's political fundraising operation, meanwhile, lags far behind the campaign of his rival, Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden. Trump said Monday that he “might” invest his own money in his White House bid.

The website selling Trump-backed Bibles clarifies that none of its profits will be donated to the Trump campaign.

The site claims it “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective officers or affiliates.”

Instead, it says it is authorized by CIC Ventures to use Trump's name, likeness and likeness.

Trump's 2023 financial disclosures show he earned more than $5 million in speaking engagements through CIC Ventures.

