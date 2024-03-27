Judge in hush money case hits Trump with partial silence





The judge presiding over the New York criminal case against Donald Trump slapped the former president on Tuesday by imposing partial silence.

Judge Juan Merchan's ruling orders Trump to “refrain” from “making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential involvement” in the falsification of business records case , as well as on individual prosecutors, court personnel, jurors and potential jurors.

The order does not apply to the judge or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The judge said the ruling was necessary now because “defendants' prior out-of-court statements establish a sufficient risk to the administration of justice” and “there are no less restrictive means to prevent such risk.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the order “unconstitutional” and argued that it prevents Trump from “engaging in fundamental political speech, which is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment.”

Trump's lawyers argued in court that because he is the presumptive Republican nominee for president, he “must have unfettered access to the voting public to respond to attacks from political opponents.”

Merchan said he was “unpersuaded” by these arguments and that Trump's public commentary on the matter went “far beyond defending himself against the attacks.”

The judge noted that Trump's past statements in this and other cases included threatening, inflammatory and disparaging remarks, and said similar attacks would undoubtedly risk obstructing the orderly administration of the Court.

Merchan also suggested he had direct knowledge that he was the subject of Trump's comments and cited “the nature and impact of the statements made against this Court and a family member”, in addition others.

The ruling came hours after Trump blasted the judge, his daughter, Bragg, and Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, a key witness in the case, on his social media platform Truth Social. The post called Cohen a “liar and criminal,” and also called a former prosecutor in the case, Mark Pomerantz, a “dirty lawyer.”

Cohen said in a statement that he was grateful for the judge's action.

“I want to thank Judge Merchan for enforcing silence as I have been subjected to relentless assaults from Donald's MAGA supporters,” he said. “Nevertheless, knowing Donald as well as I do, he will seek to defy the order of silence by employing others in his circle to carry out his orders, whatever the consequences.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to criminal charges that included entering into hush money deals for women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

The prosecutor's case centers on payments Trump made to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 he paid one of the women, adult film star Stormy Daniels, to keep quiet about his alleged relationship sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied sleeping with Daniels, but he has admitted to paying Cohen back. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he repeatedly and fraudulently falsified business records in New York.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on April 15.

Merchan said: “Given the eve of trial is upon us, there is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount.”

Tuesday's ruling is the third partial gag order Trump has faced in the past year. In the civil fraud trial that ended in January, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his lawyers not to speak about his clerk or other court staff after the court's insistence former president that the clerk was biased led to a “deluge” of threats against her.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., issued a ruling in October that bars her from trashing witnesses, individual prosecutors and court staff.

Chutkan said Trump could continue to criticize the current administration and assert his belief that these prosecutions are politically motivated. But, she added, the freedoms granted by the First Amendment do not allow her to launch a pretrial smear campaign against participating officials, their families and predictable witnesses.

An appeals court later reduced the order, giving Trump some leeway to speak out if a high-profile witness made disparaging comments about him. That case has been put on hold while the Supreme Court weighs Trump's presidential immunity defense.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office requested partial silence from Merchan last month, arguing that Trump had a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks toward participants in various legal proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers and court staff.

These remarks, as well as the inevitable reactions they provoke from supporters and allies of the accused, constitute a significant and imminent threat to the proper administration of these criminal proceedings and a high probability of causing material harm, declared the Braggs office.

The gag order was one of three rulings issued by Merchan on Tuesday.

In one, he rejected Trump's effort to quash a new process for filing pretrial motions. Merchan had changed the procedure after Trump's lawyers tried to invoke presidential immunity and asked the judge to delay the trial until the Supreme Court ruled on the election interference case federal. Trump's request came just over two weeks before the hush money case was originally scheduled to go to trial.

In response, Merchan said both parties should ask him for permission to file further motions. Trump's lawyers argued that would violate their client's right to a fair trial. Merchan disagreed, saying he had the “inherent authority” to do so.

In the third ruling, Merchan denied Trump's request that the documents be unsealed and that public documents filed in the case be made immediately visible on the court's docket. The judge noted that there is a protective order prohibiting the public release of certain information and said the courts understand that everything normally kept in a court file is currently contained in the public record.

“To the extent that the defendant believes that anything normally maintained and not subject to the protective order or applicable law is not in the court record, he or she must identify the document to the Court and to the people. The Court will consider all objections and decide on the matter,” Merchan added.

News organizations, including NBC News Group, had asked the judge to more quickly file the motions on the public docket and also place emails between the parties on the docket. The judge did not respond to the media letter in Tuesday's order.

