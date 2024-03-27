Trump Media Company Worth Nearly $8 Billion on First Trading Day





Former President Donald J. Trump's social media company surged on its first day of trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday, giving the company an estimated market value of nearly $8 billion, more than established companies like Mattel , Alaska Airlines and Western Union.

The biggest beneficiary of the market action has been Mr. Trump, who owns about 60% of Trump Media, making him the largest shareholder. His stake in the parent company of Truth Social, the online platform that is Mr. Trump's primary voice for reaching his supporters and attacking his critics, is worth about $4.6 billion on paper.

For many investors, investing is as much a sign of support for Mr. Trump personally as for his relatively small and loss-making social media company, which describes itself as a platform that opposes big tech censorship. Such was the frenzy on Tuesday that trading in Trump Medias shares was briefly halted by the stock market shortly after opening due to extreme volatility. After gaining as much as 40 percent, the stock fell toward the close, ending the day up 16 percent.

Trump Media on Monday completed its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a cash-rich public shell company.

We like President Trump, but it's more about free speech, said Mark Willis, 63, who lives in Indian Trial, North Carolina, and buys stock in the public shell company that merged with Trump Media since the merger plan was proposed in 2021. We believe it is the only social media platform that is not heavily influenced by the government.

Scott Lewczak, a graphic designer in Nokesville, Va., and another longtime shareholder, said he stands to make money from Trump Media's sharp price increase, but that's not the point. He said his investment was intended to support Truth Social and Mr. Trump.

Even if I lose every penny, I will fight to the end, Mr. Lewczak said.

Investors who have invested in shares of Digital World, and now Trump Media, tend to be individuals rather than investment companies and hedge funds.

By most traditional measures, Trump Media's valuation is excessively high. The company generated just $3.3 million in revenue in the first nine months of last year, entirely from advertising on Truth Social, and posted a loss of $49 million.

This means that Trump Media's market value is almost 2,000 times its estimated annual revenue. Investors sometimes assign high valuations to small, loss-making companies in anticipation of rapid growth or in the belief that other investors will continue to bid up a company's stock, for whatever reason, but usually not to this scale.

Other social media companies trade at much lower price-to-sales ratios than Trump Media: Reddit is around 10, Meta is 7 and Snap is 6, according to FactSet. High-flying tech stocks like chipmakers Nvidia and ARM trade at price-to-sales ratios around 25.

On a discussion forum on Truth Social, created by merger supporters, some of those investors applauded Trump Media's stock market debut.

If anyone deserves to be a billionaire, it's Donald J. Trump, one poster said. Never bet against a billionaire with over a hundred million supporters who is committed to fixing America and preserving freedom for all, another said.

Chad Nedohin, 40, who has been a vocal supporter of the merger on Truth Social, said in an interview that most people who buy Trump Medias stock are not focused on the company's valuation but ensure that Truth Social remains viable.

You're looking at people who are investors, not traders, said Mr. Nedohin, who lives in Canada and works as an engineer and Christian worship leader. We see long term holders who are MAGA and who make up Trump's base.

Yet based on its business models, Trump Media looks a lot like the so-called meme stocks GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others that have been propelled to dizzying heights by armies of amateur investors during the pandemic. Meme stocks tend to trade more on emotion than fundamentals.

It's hard to say how it will trade, but it definitely has the DNA of a meme stock, so we could see extreme volatility, said Kristi Marvin, a former investment banker and editor-in-chief of SPACInsider, who collects market data for specific purposes. acquisition companies.

Trump Media's outlook was met with skepticism from popular investment advice on the social media platform Reddit. Do people really dare to buy this title? » asked one poster.

Many of the publicly traded stock holders, most of the filings dating back to late 2023, are retail investment advisors who help facilitate trades on behalf of individual clients, and those contacted by The New York Times were not generally unwilling to express their views on Trump Media themselves.

Our typical advice to our clients is that it's best to have a diversified portfolio, said Kevin Grogan, chief investment officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners.

Digital World was founded as a special purpose acquisition company. The sole purpose of a SPAC is to raise money from investors and then merge with an operating company, which then becomes the publicly traded entity.

Large investors buying shares of Digital World or Trump Media would not be required to publicly disclose their holdings until mid-May. Some large investors sold short or bet against Trump Media stock, believing the company could not continue trading at such a high price.

Trump Media, according to S3 Partners, a financial data firm, is now the shortest company to merge with a SPAC in the United States.

The merger between Trump Media and Digital World this week was finalized as Mr. Trump faced a deadline to secure bail covering a hefty penalty imposed by a judge in a civil fraud case. But in a break for Mr. Trump, an appeals court reduced the amount he would have to pay, from $454 million to $175 million, and gave him more time to raise the funds.

The appeals court action appeared to ease pressure on Mr. Trump to try to exploit his new Trump Media wealth. To do so, he would need the company's new seven-member board to remove a restriction that prevents him from selling stock or using stock as collateral for six months.

The board can still vote to ease that restriction if that is what Mr. Trump wants. He wields enormous influence over the company: in addition to owning about 60% of Trump Media's stock, he has a separate class of stock that gives him at least 55% voting rights on any measure presented for a shareholder vote . And the company's seven-member board is made up of loyalists, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

But now that Mr. Trump no longer faces an urgent need to raise a large amount of cash, he may be content to let the six-month restriction on stock sales stand. From Mr. Trump's point of view, Trump Media's soaring stock price gives him bragging rights on the campaign trail. One of his political calling cards has been to talk about his success as a businessman and his enormous wealth, something that has come easier for him since the merger.

The biggest challenge for the Trump Media board is developing a strategy to grow the company's business and expand Truth Social's reach to justify the company's valuation. Truth Social is a relative minnow in the social media universe and relies heavily on Mr. Trump's posts to attract traffic.

By merging with Digital World, Trump Media received a much-needed injection of approximately $300 million in cash that Digital World had raised from investors. Without this injection, Trump Media and Truth Social were considering closing their doors.

And as a public company, Trump Media will be required to file periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclose in detail any deals it may enter into with Mr. Trump.

In a public company, you now have scrutiny from investors and regulators, said Usha Rodrigues, a corporate law professor at the University of Georgia Law School. Any shareholder now has standing to take legal action if they allege that any of the company's statements are misleading.

