What is behind Erdogan's strong support for Hamas?

(JTA) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan's assertion earlier this month that Turkey “firmly supports” Hamas was the culmination of months in which the Turkish president has lambasted Israel's war in Gaza.

The dispute between the two countries does not end there. Last week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish envoy for a reprimand after Erdogan berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said God would “make him unhappy and curse him.”

The Israeli Foreign Minister responded on social media: “There is no God who listens to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Shut up and shame on you!

Is there really an acrimonious relationship between Israel and Turkey?

These public comments paint a picture of an acrimonious relationship between Israel and Turkey, but scholars say the reality is more complicated. Erdogan has spoken warmly of Hamas for decades and has engaged in several high-profile diplomatic spats with Israel since coming to power more than 20 years ago. But at the same time, trade between the two countries is booming and their relations were warming up before October 7.

“We know from the past that Erdogan always calls Israel a 'terrorist state' and a 'genocidal state,' and yet business continues with the State of Israel,” Mr. Hakan Yavuz, professor of political science at the University of Utah and,” the author of 2021’s “Erdogan: The Making of an Autocrat” told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Gaza Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh shake hands during a meeting at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, January 3, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

Weeks after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack sparked the war, killing some 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, Erdogan called Hamas a “liberation group.” Turkey hosted senior Hamas officials before and after the attack, including leader Ismail Haniyeh, who Erdogan's top security adviser said “could have been” in Turkey on October 7. During his speech earlier this month in Istanbul, Erdogan also said that Netanyahu and his government “put their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis.”

But last month, Turkish exports to Israel increased by more than 20 percent, to $422 million, surpassing those before October. 7 figure of $408.3 million, according to local reports. Israel ranked 13th on Turkey's export list in 2023.

According to Yavuz, Erdogan is intensifying his pro-Hamas rhetoric in the run-up to Turkey's March 31 local elections. Erdogan's conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party is trying to win offices in Istanbul and Ankara, where the Republican People's Party, the secular opposition, has taken control in Turkey. 2019, penetrating the president's near-total hold on power.

Yavuz believes Erdogan is playing a polling role with the Turkish public, who largely sympathize with the Palestinians and have been angered by the bloodshed and reports of famine in Gaza. More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run enclave's health ministry.

“He’s an opportunistic leader,” Yavuz said. “I don’t think he cares about the Palestinians. He has been exploiting the Palestinian cause for a long time.”

Before Erdogan came to power in 2003, Israel and Turkey enjoyed close diplomatic relations. Turkey was the first country in the region to recognize Israel's sovereignty in 1949. For decades, the two states have shared counterterrorism and intelligence efforts and established strong economic ties, including in the areas of commerce and tourism. Even after Erdogan became prime minister, before becoming president, in 2007 he hosted Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. However, a year earlier, he had signaled that Turkey was moving closer to Hamas by inviting then-leader Khaled Meshaal to visit.

Relations between Israel and Turkey began to deteriorate after 2008, when Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza in response to rocket attacks. In January 2009, Erdogan left the World Economic Forum after a clash with Peres and vowed never to return to Davos. A year later, relations imploded when a Turkish ship led a flotilla of boats carrying volunteers and humanitarian aid to Gaza, defying Israel's naval blockade of the enclave. Israeli troops attacked the ship and, amid clashes, killed nine Turks on board.

Netanyahu apologized for the 2013 incident, but tensions between the two countries continued to escalate during rounds of conflict between Israel and Gaza. In 2018, Israel killed more than 100 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border. In retaliation, Turkey expelled its Israeli ambassador and Israel in turn ordered the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem to leave.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors again after October 7. Meanwhile, Turkish Jewish leaders have not spoken publicly about the dispute between Netanyahu and Erdogan. Organized community leaders did not respond to a JTA request for comment.

“I think they are all hiding,” Yavuz said. “No one in today's mainstream political culture would say, 'As a Jew, that's what I think.' I think this is out of the question in Türkiye. The political environment today is very anti-Jewish in Türkiye. »

During his decades in power, Erdogan worked to legitimize the public perception of Hamas as a viable form of Palestinian leadership, according to Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and a Turkish journalist. Erdogan has openly supported the group and has never listed it as a terrorist organization, unlike the United States and the European Union. Many Turkish voters followed his example: a survey found that only 30% of respondents consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Unlike Yavuz, Aydintasbas argued in an interview with Brookings that the president's pro-Palestinian stance is driven more by personal beliefs than opportunism.

“There is no pragmatism in this,” Aydintasbas said. “Erdogan sees it as his calling to take a stand against what Israel is doing, even if the price is isolation. It’s clearly personal, ideological and near and dear to his heart.

The Palestinian issue is also an important part of Erdogan's neo-Ottomanist ideology, Aydintasbas said. The president has built his political agenda on the idea of ​​reviving a Turkish empire in the Middle East similar to the one that existed before 1917. Key to this effort is representing the region's dispossessed Muslim populations, including the Palestinians, and to oppose the West and Israel.

But before October 7, Erdogan had been more open to normalizing relations with Israel in recent years, as Turkey struggled with economic difficulties and diplomatic isolation. The two countries announced a full renewal of their diplomatic relations in 2022. In September 2023, a few weeks before the Hamas attacks of October 7, Erdogan and Netanyahu met for the first time in New York and agreed to visit soon in their respective countries. This is unlikely to happen now, according to Yavuz.

“I think Turkish public opinion has become even more opposed to Israel during this war,” Yavuz said. “I think trade and business relationships will continue, but with current public opinion, those relationships are also in danger.”