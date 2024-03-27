Trump's Truth Social platform soars on first day of trading on Nasdaq





Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social began trading under the symbol “DJT” on Tuesday, once again putting the real estate mogul – and his initials – at the helm of a publicly traded company.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose in early morning trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange, rising more than $25, or about 50 percent, to $75.21 per share, before giving up some of the gains in the afternoon. The stock closed at $57.99 per share, a gain of 16%.

Trump Media & Technology Group ended the day with a market value of $7.8 billion. Trump, who owns 58% of the new public company, now has a stake valued at $4.6 billion – at least on paper.

The company, whose main asset is the social media service Truth Social, has attracted attention from both critics and supporters, with some investors buying shares to express support for the former president. Others are retail investors who want to take advantage of this mania, rather than large institutional and professional investors.

“DJT has all the makings of a meme stock, given the Trump news factor,” noted Ben Emons, senior portfolio manager and head of fixed income at NewEdge Wealth, in a Tuesday research note. “For global macro investors, the DJT will be an indicator of how markets are pricing Trump 2.0 policies.”

On Truth Social Tuesday, users were posting about being shareholders or looking for advice on how to buy stocks. One user urged conservatives to “support DJT stock and send them over $100 per share” to “drive liberals crazy!” Another said: “Get yourself a piece of #DJT action if you're a true MAGA supporter.” »

On Monday, Trump told reporters that “Truth Social is doing great. It's hot as a gun and doing great.” On Tuesday, he posted “I LOVE SOCIAL TRUTH, I LOVE THE TRUTH!” on the platform. A day earlier, Devin Nunes, Trump Media CEO and former Republican congressman, said the IPO would allow the company to “build a movement to reclaim the internet from big tech censors.”

Despite this enthusiasm, investors could face an experience fraught with pitfalls. On the one hand, they are betting on a company with an uncertain financial outlook. Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, even though it generated just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in expenses. 'interests.

DJT: an “on brand” ticker

Trump Media & Technology Group said in a statement Monday that the ticker symbol will be active Tuesday following its merger with a so-called blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). . SPACs are shell companies created to take a private company public without going through an initial public offering.

In the case of Trump's media business, shareholders of the SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp., voted Friday in favor of the merger, paving the way for the next step of taking the new company Truth Social public without IPO. The combined company officially changed its name to Trump Media & Technology Group after the deal closed Monday, the release said.

The eponymous symbol “is such a brand” for Trump, noted Kristi Marvin, chief executive of SPACInsider.com, a service that provides news and data on the SPAC industry.

Ahead of the launch of the new DJT ticker, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. rose $13.01, or 35%, to $49.95 on Monday.

Trump: will he sell DJT shares?

Trump Media & Technology Group's multibillion-dollar valuation gives Trump access to cash at a time when he is increasingly under financial pressure from a series of lawsuits. On Monday, he got a major break when an appeals court reduced a civil fraud judgment from $464 million to $175 million, but he still faces mounting legal costs related to other cases.

Trump could sell some of DJT's stock to help pay his legal fees, although the company currently has a “lock-up” period, barring its executives from selling shares for six months.

However, the company's board of directors, made up of Trump associates such as Kash Patel, a Trump administration official; and his son, Donald Trump Jr. — could lift or shorten the blocking period, experts said.

But there is risk if Trump sells his shares, Emons noted. As he owns a significant share of the company, the sale of his shares could compromise its commercial stability. For example: “If he continues [with selling]this could cause the DJT to fall by at least 15-40% depending on the price of the options,” Emons calculated.

Truth Social: Losing Money

True, many tech companies have gone public while in the red, but investors generally want to see that a company can grow its user base and quickly increase sales by tapping a wide range of advertisers .

Truth Social, which does not publish its user numbers, had about 5 million active members in February, according to estimates by research firm Similarweb.

For comparison, Reddit, which went public last week, had around 73.1 million daily active users last year, while revenue jumped 21% to $804 million in 2023, he reported last month before the IPO filing.

Previous DJT ticker: From IPO to penny stock

This also isn't the first time Trump has overseen a publicly traded company with the symbol DJT.

The previous iteration of the DJT ticker occurred in 1995, when Trump took his Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts public in an IPO. The idea was to raise money in the public markets to help Trump expand his casino business, according to the New York Times account of the IPO.

Trump ordered to remain silent in hush money affair 05:56

The shares initially performed well, rising from their IPO price of $14 to a high of $35 per share shortly thereafter. But the stock plunged over the next few years, eventually trading for pennies, according to the Washington Post.

Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2004.

—With reporting from the Associated Press.

