Politics
At least 28 Kurdish-language events banned in Turkey since 2019: report
Turkish authorities have banned at least 28 Kurdish-language concerts and cultural events in 16 provinces since 2019, according to a report by the Media and Legal Studies Association (MLSA).
The MLSA submitted a report to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in which it examined violations of freedom of assembly.
The report shows that of the banned events, 18 were concerts, eight were plays, one was a stand-up performance and one was a literature lecture.
At least two concerts and plays in Kurdish have been banned by authorities without any reason since the beginning of 2024, according to the report.
The MLSA called on the Council of Europe to ask Turkey to provide information on the ban on Kurdish-language events, while urging the country to end these arbitrary bans.
For most of the 20th century, successive governments outright banned or suppressed the Kurdish language in Turkey, seen as linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and a large part of the international community, the PKK has been waging a war against the Turkish state for decades that has left tens of thousands dead.
Since the attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in July 2016, the government has closed a number of Kurdish language institutes, daily newspapers, of websites and television channels as part of a campaign of repression targeting the Kurdish language. political movement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/03/26/at-least-28-events-in-kurdish-banned-in-turkey-since-2019-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
