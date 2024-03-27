Judge silences Trump in New York hush money case





The judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday imposed a gag order restricting what Trump can say about people involved in the upcoming trial, which revolves around a payment of “money secret” paid to an adult film star in 2016.

Judge Juan Merchan issued the order limiting Trump's public statements in response to a February request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office listed a series of statements Trump had made regarding several cases in making Requirement.

Merchan said the examples “went far beyond defending against 'attacks' by 'public figures.' He described Trump's statements as “threatening, inflammatory, denigrating,” with the targets of his statements either assigned to business or carrying out their civic duty. .

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street on March 25, 2024 in New York. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Bragg's office had cited statements Trump made during another case in New York, a civil fraud trial that recently ended with a $464 million judgment against him and other defendants. During that trial, Trump publicly attacked a key witness in both cases and was subject to a gag order for slandering the judge's clerk.

“The consequences of these statements included not only fear on the part of the targeted individual, but also the allocation of increased security resources to investigate threats and protect individuals and their family members,” Merchan wrote .

The order prohibits Trump from commenting or causing others to comment on potential witnesses in the case, potential jurors, court staff, attorneys in the prosecutor's office and relatives of any attorney or staff member of the court. He is allowed to criticize Bragg himself, as well as Merchan. The case is scheduled to go to trial on April 15.

Trump mentioned Merchan's adult daughter in a social media post Tuesday morning, denouncing her work for a Democratic consulting firm. In 2023, Trump's lawyers argued that Merchan should recuse himself from the case, an effort that Merchan rejected.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to the reimbursement of a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump years earlier and agreed to sell the rights to his story in exchange for payment. The former president has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty, saying the lawsuits were part of a politically motivated effort to prevent him from winning the presidency in November.

Merchan stressed the urgency of enforcing silence before the trial begins, citing a pattern of threats and intimidation that has accompanied Trump's other cases. He highlighted how “the nature and impact” of Trump's statements on his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., prompted the judge overseeing that case to issue a similar silence order. Mercan wrote that such prior statements establish “a sufficient risk to the administration of justice.”

“Given that the eve of trial is upon us, there is no doubt that the imminent risk of harm is now paramount,” the judge wrote.

The order limits what Trump can say about some of his most frequent targets. His former “fixer” and attorney, Michael Cohen, is a key witness in the case and a vocal critic of Trump. The former president ridiculed him as “sleazy.” Trump now risks violating that order if he hurls similar insults at Cohen before the trial.

Cohen thanked the judge for imposing the order, telling CBS News that he had been “under relentless assault from Donald MAGA supporters” while predicting that Trump “will seek to defy the silence order by employing other members of his circle to do what he wants; result.”

Trump is also prohibited from publicly commenting on the lawyers in the Bragg case. Speaking to the press after a hearing in the case Monday, Trump called a prosecutor in Bragg's office, Matthew Colangelo, “radical.” Trump has frequently mentioned Colangelo's previous work for the Justice Department in his social media posts.

A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment. A spokesperson for Trump's presidential campaign said the order “violates the civil rights of more than 100 million Americans who follow President Trump.”

“Judge Merchan’s unconstitutional silence prevents President Trump – the leading candidate for president of the United States – from engaging in fundamental political speech, which is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment,” a Cheung said.

