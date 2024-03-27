How one hour summed up the chaos of Trump's upcoming trial





At 11 a.m. Monday, a New York appeals court honored Donald J. Trump, saving him from financial devastation in a civil fraud case.

By noon, the New York judge overseeing his criminal case had nearly ruined it, setting Mr. Trump's trial for next month and virtually guaranteeing that he would achieve the dubious distinction of becoming the first former U.S. president to be prosecuted criminally.

The contrasting results of Mr. Trump's twin legal crises in New York, a triumph in the civil case and a setback in the criminal case, have set the former president on a winding path as he seeks to circumvent a series of legal problems to win back the White House.

Unfolding quickly in the courts of his hometown, the events of that day captured the disorienting reality of having a candidate who is also a defendant. And they showed that nothing in the months leading up to Election Day will be easy, linear or normal for Mr. Trump or for the nation.

Rather than launching a traditional national campaign in the run-up to the Republican National Convention in July, Mr. Trump, the presumptive nominee, is preparing to bypass the criminal trial that will begin April 15 and last at least six weeks. .

His schedule will be built around the four days a week when the trial is expected to take place in court, with Wednesday expected to be a day off. A person familiar with its preliminary plans described weekend events held in strategically important states near New York, such as Pennsylvania, or in hospitable areas outside Manhattan.

He will conduct radio and television interviews from Trump Tower, where he is expected to stay during the days of the trial and where his advisers are preparing for protests. And his team is still discussing a massive rally at Madison Square Garden this year, a prospect that appeals to Mr. Trump, who likes the idea of ​​filling the venue in the middle of a district that has rejected him at the polls and in courtrooms.

Mr. Trump is also expected to campaign at the courthouse. In the hallway outside the courtroom, he can be counted on to ridicule the judge, Juan M. Merchan, and the Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg, who brought the case. Mr. Trump could also, as he has in recent civil trials, be prone to outbursts in the courtroom, which could alienate the jury and worsen the chaos surrounding the trial.

Daniel J. Horwitz, a veteran defense lawyer who previously worked in the Manhattan district attorney's office prosecuting white-collar cases, said Mr. Trump's behavior in the courtroom could well affect the outcome of the trial.

Jurors take their responsibility seriously and monitor everything, including how lawyers behave and how parties behave, including the defendant, he said. If the accused acts out, whether in court or out of court, Judge Merchan will need to balance any possible sanction with maintaining the trial in a fair and impartial manner.

Mr. Trump faces three other criminal charges, in three different cities, for mishandling classified documents and attempting to subvert democracy. But for now, only the Manhattan case, in which he is accused of covering up a latent sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, is on course to go to trial before the election.

Mr. Trump's hectic Monday encapsulated how he essentially collapsed the various components of his life, his political campaign, his family business, his social media site, his criminal cases and his various civil responsibilities into a single flat landscape.

His day began at the Manhattan courthouse, where his lawyers were making a last-ditch effort to delay his criminal trial.

During a break in the hearing, Mr. Trump walked out of the courtroom and was told by aides that he had won a significant victory in the civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general. That case, in which Mr. Trump was accused of fraudulently inflating his net worth, resulted in a $454 million judgment against the former president last month.

Mr. Trump was close to securing a half-billion-dollar bond to prevent Attorney General Letitia James from collecting the judgment while he appeals. When Mr. Trump failed, Ms. James was free to freeze her bank accounts and even begin the lengthy process of seizing her properties.

Yet the appeals court gave him a lifeline, allowing him to post a much lower bail: $175 million. The decision averted a looming financial crisis and gave Mr. Trump's team hope that he will succeed in reducing the overall ruling on appeal.

In the hallway outside the criminal courtroom, Mr. Trump thanked the appeals court and aired a range of grievances against his various accusers. He then took his place at the defense table, victorious.

The victory was fleeting. Minutes after the hearing resumed, Judge Merchan set a trial date for April 15, rejecting Mr. Trump's proposal to delay the criminal case or drop it altogether.

The hearing itself, not just its outcome, was painful for Mr. Trump. Judge Merchan questioned Mr. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, and at one point even questioned his resume.

Mr. Trump looked on with a scowl.

Mr. Trump subsequently called the district attorneys' case election interference, although prosecutors say it was Mr. Trump who interfered in an election, claiming he had falsified records commercials to keep voters in the dark about a potential sex scandal involving a porn star. . (Mr. Trump denies sexual relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels).

The dizzying hour in which the two crucial rulings were delivered was not the first collision in Mr. Trump's legal troubles, and, as he is now almost certain to go to trial next month, it will not be the last.

In fact, the cases converged again later on Monday when Mr. Trump held a news conference at his Wall Street office building. It was one of the properties that Ms. James had threatened to seize, but Mr. Trump was using it to create an appearance of grandeur for the assembled television cameras, standing in front of American flags in the lobby.

Mr. Trump alternately praised the appeals court judges in the civil case by saying he respected them for dramatically reducing that ridiculous sum and attacked Judge Merchan as a Democratic judge.

The judge can't move fast enough, he said. He really wants to start.

(Judge Merchan had already delayed the trial for three weeks, and it is the judges' job to move a case forward).

Mr. Trump has refused to concede that a trial would take place, suggesting that he would succeed in appealing the case to a higher court, a decision that several legal experts have called a lost cause.

Mr. Trump has sought and will likely continue to seek to portray himself as a martyr persecuted by political opponents, which worked for him in the Republican primary but is a much less assured strategy in a general election.

On Monday, Mr. Trump's account on his Truth Social platform highlighted what he said was a note from his supporters thanking him for the arrows he absorbs and, nodding to the Easter holiday , noted that Mr. Trump's problems came in the same week that Christ walked. through his greatest persecution.

They also surrounded me with words of hatred, And fought against me without cause. In return for my love, they are my accusers, the message reads, quoting Psalm 109:3-8 in the New King James Version of the Bible.

The post was ridiculed elsewhere by Mr Trump's critics, some of whom pointed out that his criminal trial would feature sordid accusations of a sexual relationship with the porn star.

Michael Gold contributed reporting.

