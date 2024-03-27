MP criticizes Boris Johnson for suggesting Covid was the nature of older people

MP Mike Amesbury criticized Boris Johnson for suggesting Covid was nature's way of treating older people (Image: Mike Amesbury/PA) MP Mike Amesbury criticized Boris Johnson for suggesting Covid was nature's way of treating older people BORIS Johnson has been criticized after claiming he believed coronavirus was a natural way to treat older people. The diary entries of Sir Patrick Valance, the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, were heard at the Covid inquiry on Tuesday (October 31). He said the former prime minister was obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting young people live their lives and keep the economy going. Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury has now urged people to keep this in mind at the next election. He said: Boris Johnson agreed with some Tory MPs who thought Covid was nature's way of treating older people. This is according to notes taken by the government's former chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance, shared with the Covid inquiry. The government's first duty should be to protect its people, regardless of their age. If you are an older person and are considering voting Conservative in the next election, I would politely ask you to reconsider. Northwich Guardian: Mr Amesbury urged older people to reconsider how they vote Mr Amesbury urged older people to reconsider how they vote (Image: Mike Amesbury) Sir Patrick wrote in his diary of his frustrations with Mr Johnson. The adviser wrote in August 2020 that Mr Johnson was obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting young people get on with their lives and the economy. A pretty crazy series of exchanges, he said, referring to the PM WhatsApp group. Then, in December 2020, Sir Patrick wrote that Mr Johnson had said he believed he had acted early and that the public was with him (but not his party). He says his party thinks it's all pathetic and that Covid is just nature's way of treating older people and I'm not entirely sure I disagree with them. Many moderate people think this is a bit much. Northwich Guardian: Sir Patrick Vallance's diary entries read at Covid inquest Sir Patrick Vallance's diary entries read out at Covid inquest (Image: PA) Also at Tuesday's inquiry hearing in west London, Mr Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings took aim at a large section of the government. The story continues He apologized for calling ministers useless, pigs, idiots, c****, but said his language only underestimated their incompetence. Mr Cummings also said vulnerable groups such as ethnic minorities and victims of domestic violence had been totally neglected during lockdown considerations. He added that one of the most appalling things was the lack of a shielding plan in March 2020 and that the Cabinet Office was trying to stop us from creating a shielding plan.

