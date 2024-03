AKSARAY President Recep Tayyip Erdoan denounced the inability of major countries to deal with escalating tensions in the world. “From the Balkans to the Caucasus, tensions are rising everywhere. We are witnessing the most painful examples of how the so-called big states and the international organizations under their control do no good to anyone,” Erdoan told his supporters during of a rally in Aksaray province, in central Anatolia, on March 26, ahead of local elections this weekend. Erdoan highlighted the worsening crises hitting some regions, such as the war in Ukraine and the plight of Gaza residents, attributing them to the inefficiency of major countries. “They are trying to drag Trkiye into this catastrophic scenario with the countless attacks we have been subjected to over the past ten years. We cannot give up now just because ambitious people want us to,” he said. “Together, we will be a little more patient. The circles disturbed by the power and potential of our country want to drag our nation into the swamp of pessimism by using the opposition.” Erdoan accused unspecified adversaries of seeking to “sow insecurity and instability in Trkiye” to undermine his progress. The president later acknowledged domestic concerns about inflation and the cost of living. “It is clear that the problems we face as a country will not be solved with words, as the opposition is doing,” he remarked, pledging to fight inflation and strengthen the purchasing power. Erdoan reassured citizens that measures to mitigate the impact of inflation were underway. “You know perfectly well how wage increases made without ensuring price stability melt away before even entering the pocket,” he said. “Because in a context of high inflation, everything we give disappears like a bottomless pit.” The president said his administration expects tangible progress in the coming months. “We are constantly taking measures to compensate for the decline in purchasing power of our employees and retirees,” he said. We have the program and the determination to achieve it. Aksaray is among 22 provinces where ruling alliance partners the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Erdoan's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are fielding separate candidates. Evren Diner, the incumbent president of the AKP, will face the rfan tak of the MHP, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Y (Good) party have nominated Mustafa Turul Karacaer and Pelinsu Yldrm Demir.

