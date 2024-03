Wins over the new business? A $60 Bible.

Before turning to politics, former President Donald J. Trump lent his star power and support to a host of consumer products such as steaks, vodka and even for-profit education programs , to name a few.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, added a new item to the list: a $60 Bible.

A few days before Easter, Mr. Trump posted a video on his social media platform in which he encouraged his supporters to purchase the God Bless the USA Bible, named after the ballad by country singer Lee Greenwood, which Mr. Trump plays during that he speaks. scene during his rallies.

Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several. It's my favorite book, said Mr. Trump, who before entering politics was not overtly religious and who famously stumbled while referencing a book of the Bible during his 2016 campaign. many people's favorite book.

Although Mr. Trump does not sell the Bible, he receives royalties from its purchases, according to a person familiar with the details of the business deal.

Priced at $59.99, plus shipping and tax, the God Bless the USA Bible includes a King James Bible and a handwritten version of the refrain from Mr. Greenwoods' song, as well as copies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

In his video, Mr. Trump expressed approval of the book's blend of theology and founding American policy documents, describing that blend as central to the political appeal that has been his longtime campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

Religion and Christianity are the biggest things this country is missing, Mr. Trump said. Later, he added: “We need to make America pray again.”

As he runs for president this year, Mr. Trump has framed his campaign as a crusade to defend Christian values ​​from the left. He often makes false or misleading claims that Democrats persecute Christians. Last month, he told a religious media convention that Democrats wanted to tear down the crosses.

His biblical sales pitch comes as he appears to be facing significant financial difficulties. With his legal costs mounting as he fights four criminal cases and a number of civil suits, Mr. Trump is also required to post $175 million bail while he appeals his civil fraud case to New York, a considerable amount, although significantly less. than the $454 million penalty imposed in this case.

According to the Bibles website, Mr. Trump's name, likeness and likeness are used under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to questions about the trade deals. But CIC Ventures is also connected to another product that Mr. Trump peddled during his campaign: $399 Never Surrender sneakers that he announced at a sneaker convention in Philadelphia last month.

