Jokowi inaugurates irrigation dam in Gumbasa, Central Sulawesi, spending IDR 1.25T





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the rehabilitation of spillways and irrigation in Gumbasa, Sigi, Central Sulawesi. The rehabilitation, carried out since 2016, spent a budget of IDR 1.25 trillion. “The irrigation rehabilitation in Gumbasa started in 2016 after a long journey, then a disaster happened in 2018 and thank God it will finally be completed this year in 2024,” Jokowi said at the inauguration , as seen on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (27/3/2024). “The funds disbursed for the rehabilitation and reconstruction in Gumbasa are also not small, Rp 1.25 trillion. For the reconstruction of 1 dam and 35 kilometers of primary canals, 52 kilometers of secondary canals, 119 kilometers of tertiary canals and 82 waste channels,” he said. continued. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi said the dam and irrigation would irrigate about 8.1 hectares of local rice fields. Jokowi hopes that this irrigation can increase agricultural productivity. “This will optimize the service area of ​​8,180 hectares of rice fields. And increase the agricultural index from 149% to 300%, almost double. I hope that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the area will “Gumbasa irrigation will increase our agricultural productivity, support security, food security and sovereignty and improve the welfare of farmers,” he said. Jokowi spoke of the need for hard work from all parties to achieve food sovereignty. One effort is the rehabilitation of irrigation networks spread across Indonesia. “We must continue to work hard to achieve food security and food sovereignty and we have carried out the construction and rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure, including dams and irrigation networks spread across the country to ensure water availability for rice fields and farmers to increase our agricultural productivity,” he said. “We must continue to build and rehabilitate and rebuild irrigation networks to restore the agricultural sector, including the Gumbasa irrigation area in Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi,” Jokowi continued. Watch the video “Jokowi remembers Palu earthquake during inauguration of 4 airports in Sulawesi”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/dhn)

