Indonesia's highest court begins hearing election appeals from two losing candidates alleging fraud





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia's highest court on Wednesday began hearing appeals against presidential election results filed by two losing candidates who allege widespread irregularities and fraud in the election, demanding a new vote. THE Results of the February 14 presidential election were announced on March 20. The winner, Defense Minister Prabowo Subiantoreceived more than 96 million votes, or 58.6 percent, according to the General Election Commission, known as the KPU. Former governor of Jakarta. Anies Baswedanwhich received nearly 41 million votes, or 24.9%, filed a complaint before the Constitutional Court on March 21, the day after the official announcement of the results. Another candidate, former governor of Central Java. Ganjar Pranowowhich was supported by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, received the smallest share of votes with 27 million, or 16.5 percent. His legal team filed a complaint in court on March 23. Baswedan's lawsuit claimed irregularities occurred before, during and after the election that resulted in Subianto's victory, and his legal team will reveal its evidence and arguments during court hearings. Subianto chose Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo, as his running mate. The Constitutional Court had issued a exception to minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. Both Baswedan and Pranowo criticized the participation of Rakas, 37, in the elections. Anwar Usman, who was the court's chief judge when the exception was made, is Widodos' brother-in-law. An ethics committee later forced Usman to resign for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the candidacy requirements, but allowed him to remain on court as long as he does not participate in election-related matters. The election complaints were heard separately on Wednesday by the court, where Baswedan had the first round in the morning and Pranowo in the afternoon. We are witnessing with deep concern a series of irregularities that have tarnished the integrity of our democracy, Baswedan told the court. He specifically highlighted the court's decision allowing Raka to run despite the previously established criteria. He added that there are also worrying practices in which regional officials are pressured or rewarded to influence the direction of political choices, as well as the misuse of state social assistance, which is in reality intended for the well-being of citizens, is rather used as a transactional tool to win. one of the candidates. If we do not make corrections, the practices that happened yesterday will be considered normal and become habits, then become a culture and finally a national character, Baswedan told the panel of eight judges. The Indonesian people are waiting with full attention and we entrust all this to the Constitutional Court, which is courageous and independent in upholding justice. The verdict, expected on April 22, is final. The decision will be made by eight judges instead of the nine-member court, as Usman must recuse himself. In the last two elections, the Constitutional Court rejected Subianto's attempts to overturn Widodo's victories and dismissed his claims of widespread fraud as baseless. Subianto refused to accept the 2019 presidential election resultswhich pitted him against Widodo, leading to violence which left seven dead in Jakarta. Widodo has reached his term limit and will not be able to run again this year. He was criticized for providing support Subianto, who has links to alleged human rights violations. Indonesian presidents are expected to remain neutral in elections to replace them. Significant government welfare was disbursed in the middle of the campaign, far more than the amounts spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Widodo distributed funds in person in a number of provinces, in a move that has drawn particularly close scrutiny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/indonesia-election-fraud-appeal-baswedan-subianto-pranowo-f9d978bc4e4bbabb9bdf8f0fe6941cfc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos