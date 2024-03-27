



ANKARA The Court of Appeal found itself deadlocked on March 26 after five rounds of voting failed to produce a clear winner in the crucial election to determine its new leader. The decision to postpone the elections came after two days of voting, during which none of the five candidates managed to obtain an absolute majority. The urgency to elect a new leader arose from the expiration of the four-year term of the current leader, Mehmet Akarca, who took office on March 24, 2020. Five candidates, including Akarca, were vying for the position, with 348 members of the highest court of appeal participating in the voting process. In the final round of voting, Akarca received 105 votes, while Mer Kerkez, president of the civil chamber within the High Court, obtained 127 votes and Muhsin entrak, president of the criminal chamber, received 96 votes. As a result, the election was postponed to the sixth round of voting, scheduled for March 27. However, applicants must reapply and new applicants may also join the race for the position. Last week saw a changing of the guard at the Constitutional Court, with Kadir Zkaya assuming the role of new leader, succeeding Zht Arslan, whose term expired. zkaya's nomination was consolidated following a vote at the general assembly, where he garnered the support of nine out of 15 members, defeating his opponent Yusuf evki Hakyemez, who received six votes. Born in 1963 in the Tarsus district of Mersin, zkaya graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Gazi University. His career in the judiciary began in 1993 when he was appointed investigating judge to the Council of State. He then served as rapporteur of the Constitutional Court from 2005. In 2014, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan appointed him a member of the highest court. Furthermore, the mandate of the current President of the Council of State, Zeki Yiit, will also expire on May 7. According to the law, the High Court election process will begin on April 23. The 113 members of the Council of State can become candidates. To obtain the position, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of the votes of the members.

