Embezzlement Fiasco: What Would Imran Khan Do?





Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan have become the latest PTI names to make headlines not only in Pakistan but all over the world. In the recent past, their names were displayed with great fanfare, often associated with fundraising and promotional activities. Their names came into the spotlight following a ruthless campaign to secure US approval for Pakistan as they attempted to plead their case to the IMF, urging it to suspend aid in Pakistan. However, strange revelations have shed light on their involvement in controversial activities that have sparked concern in Pakistan's political landscape.

One of the main issues surrounding the duo concerns misappropriation of party funds; totaling $2 million. The funds, intended for the advancement and support of the PTI's political agenda, were allegedly diverted for personal gains and self-promotion. If media sources are to be believed, they received money from three wealthy Pakistani Americans in the name of Imran Khan, but to date no further documentation has been submitted on what actually happened to this money. In addition to more than $1.8 million, they also received donations from more than a dozen professional doctors, engineers and IT experts who supported PTI. This misuse of donations not only reflects a breach of trust within the party, but also raises questions about financial transparency and accountability.

Ensuring transparency, integrity and commitment to the broader public good is not only a moral obligation, but a necessary step towards building a truly democratic society.

In addition to mismanagement of party funds, Burki and Khan have been linked to hiring lobbying firms to advance their interests. These companies, known for their ability to influence decision-makers and shape public opinion, were allegedly used to promote their individualistic agendas, rather than serving party goals. This practice not only undermines the principles of democratic governance, but also raises concerns about the extent of external influence on the party's internal affairs.

Even before the embezzlement surfaced, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan were accused of orchestrating campaigns in the United States under the banner of Imran Khan, the prominent PTI leader, without paying any attention to its ramifications for the rest of the country. . These campaigns, supposedly aimed at promoting Imran Khan's vision and garnering support from the Pakistani diaspora, have come under scrutiny due to their ulterior motives. Many wondered who could claim to be a true patriot while tarnishing almost every institution and branch of state in other countries. Whether it's raising slogans in Washington, organizing deplorable campaigns in front of the IMF offices or forcing the good old public relations exercises to force American senators and legislators to board social media and to smear Pakistan's credibility, this use of Imran Khan's name for further personal interests not only tarnishes the reputation of the party but also undermines the authenticity of the campaigns themselves. The campaign was particularly active in the first three months of the current year, with emphasis on influencing Pakistan's general elections and waging a campaign against Pakistan's armed forces.

Allegations centering on Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan regarding misuse of $2 million donations, engagement with lobbying firms and manipulation of US campaigns on behalf of Imran Khan raise serious concerns about conduct ethics and responsibility within the political sphere. Ensuring transparency, integrity and commitment to the broader public good is not only a moral obligation, but a necessary step towards building a truly democratic society. As political leaders and party members, it is our responsibility to prioritize these core values ​​above all else and work tirelessly to create a better future for all.

The need for rigorous control mechanisms and respect for ethical standards is essential to guarantee the credibility and reliability of political parties and their representatives. If the PTI truly believed in the long list of holier-than-thou mantras it regularly invokes, the party leadership would draw a line and officially distance itself from the wrongdoings of the two individuals. Of course, this is easier said than done because both, when operating in the United States on behalf of Aleema Khan to manage NAMAL University donations, introduced themselves as spokespersons of Khan and PTI leaders. Both continued to post videos on Twitter with US senators, appreciating their falsely concocted allegations against Pakistani institutions. If today Mr. Khan and his team decide to denounce them for what they did in the past and help the law enforcement agencies take strict action against them, their supporters might wonder which version of the Tabdeeli icon should they believe. You should have looked before you jumped in, Mr. Khan. I looked before I jumped.

The writer is an independent columnist.

