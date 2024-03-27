Politics
Local elections a major test for the popularity of the AKP and Erdoan
Some 61 million voters are expected to show up at polling stations on Sunday to elect mayors and other administrators in local elections. Municipal elections, which are simply an administrative affair to run cities elsewhere, have long been more than that in Trkiye. This Sunday, longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his wildly popular Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will see whether their power will be consolidated by growing voter support.
The elections will test Erdoan's popularity as his AKP party tries to win back key cities it lost five years ago. A victory would add to the president's impressive record of successive electoral victories over the past two decades.
At the same time, retaining municipalities in key cities would help reinvigorate Turkey's opposition, fractured and demoralized after a defeat in last year's presidential election.
In the last local elections held in 2019, a united opposition won the municipalities of the capital Ankara and the commercial hub of Istanbul, ending 25 years of the ruling party's hold on the cities.
The loss of Istanbul in particular was a blow to Erdoan, who began his political career as mayor of this metropolis of nearly 16 million people in 1994. Erdoan appointed Murat Kurum, a former minister of 47-year-old urbanization and environment activist to run against incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamolu, a popular politician from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). Imamolu has been touted as a possible presidential candidate to challenge Erdoan.
But this time, Imamolu, 52, is running in local elections without the support of the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party. (DEM Party), successor to the party. The People's Democratic Party (HDP) and the nationalist Good Party (IP) are fielding their own candidates. Elsewhere, the New Welfare Party (YRP), chaired by Erdoan's political mentor, former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, has thrown its hat into the ring. The YRP is courting conservative voters.
Opinion polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between Imamolu and Kurum, both of whom have promised infrastructure projects to make buildings earthquake-proof and ease the city's chronic traffic jams.
The opposition is widely expected to maintain its grip on Ankara where outgoing mayor Mansur Yava, who has also been tipped as a future presidential candidate, remains popular.
Leaving nothing to chance, Erdoan, who was in power as prime minister and then president for more than two decades, held campaign rallies across the country, campaigning on behalf of mayoral candidates.
On Tuesday, he was in Aksaray, a province in the heart of Anatolia. Speaking to a crowd of some 35,000, Erdoan acknowledged Trkiyes' current economic problems and said his priority was to curb rising inflation. He cited that Trkiye had broken production and growth records during the past 21 years of AKP party rule and was now facing the fallout of wars and crises.
We are struggling with the high cost of living, caused by hurtful inflation, he said.
He highlighted the government's work to improve pensioners' incomes, including increases and bonuses, adding that better days lie ahead for Trkiye once inflation declines in the second half of the year.
It doesn't matter how much we pay the public in these inflationary circumstances. We are taking steps to recover lost purchasing power, he said.
An alliance of six opposition parties, led by the CHP, disintegrated after a devastating election defeat last year. Supporters of the alliance were left demoralized after it failed to topple Erdoan despite economic woes and the fallout from a catastrophic earthquake.
The CHP's ability to retain the major cities it captured five years ago would help revitalize the party and allow it to present itself as an alternative to the AKP. Losing Ankara and Istanbul to the AKP party could, on the other hand, put an end to the presidential aspirations of Yava and Imamolus.
The CHP opted for a change of leadership shortly after the electoral defeat, but it remains to be seen whether the party's new president, pharmacist Zgr Zel, 49, will be able to enthuse his supporters.
