Top Pakistani judges complain of coercion by spy agency





Text size

Six judges of Pakistan's High Court accused the country's intelligence services of intimidating and coercing them in “politically important” matters, in a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The Pakistani military, which runs the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, has long been accused of interfering in civilian affairs, but the missive is a rare rebuke of its largely uncontested power. .

Ahead of Pakistan's Feb. 8 election, analysts said the military was relying on the courts to remove opposition leader Imran Khan, who was ultimately jailed and barred from running.

Some of the nearly 200 cases against the former cricket star were heard by the Islamabad High Court, where six judges signed the letter addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The letter, dated Monday, makes numerous allegations, including that in March 2023, “considerable pressure was placed” on judges “by ISI agents” over a case before Khan.

“Fearing for their safety, they requested additional protection for their homes,” the letter said.

It also alleges that a judge's brother-in-law was kidnapped by “individuals who claimed to be ISI agents” and “tortured into making false allegations.”

On another occasion, a judge allegedly discovered secret cameras in his living room and bedroom.

“We believe it is imperative to investigate and determine whether there is an ongoing policy on the part of the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence agents who report to the executive branch, to intimidate judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, to obtain judicial results in politically important cases,” the letter reads.

An official at the Islamabad High Court, who asked not to be named, confirmed to AFP that the letter was delivered to the Supreme Judicial Council, which oversees the courts, on Tuesday.

Pakistan's powerful military has directly ruled the country for about half of its 76-year history and continues to wield enormous power behind the scenes.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, said the letter showed “the extent of interference in the judicial process, at the highest levels.”

“This speaks volumes about the depth, breadth and severity of establishment interference these days – in the law, but also in politics and public policy,” he wrote on the social networking site

The Pakistani military's public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khan, 71, fell out with the military establishment that propelled him to power in 2018 and was ousted from power by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022.

In opposition, he and other senior members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been inundated with court cases that have hampered their campaign for last month's elections.

Despite this, candidates loyal to Khan won more seats than any other party. However, a coalition of military-aligned parties took power, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement posted on Khan's last years “.

str-zz/jts/smw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/senior-pakistan-judges-complain-of-coercion-by-spy-agency-508d3ff7%3Frefsec%3Dtopics_afp-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos