Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan and Shraddha Kapoor as Suits in a must-watch AI-generated video. Watch | Bollywood





A new video made by an AI artist imagines if the popular American legal drama Suit was created in Bollywood, which actors would make up the main cast. Spotted on artist Karan Shetty's Instagram account, the AI-generated video features Hrithik Roshan as Harvey Specter, Gabriel Macht's character in Suits. Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous as Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty. Also read: Suits cast reunites for Super Bowl commercial, guess who disappeared and why

Hrithik Roshan, Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor imagined as Suits in a new video. Shraddha Kapoor as Meghan Markle in Suits

Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik, Imran Khan as Patrick J Adams' Michael Ross and Shraddha Kapoor as Meghan Markle's Suits character Rachel Zane are also seen in the AI-generated video. Boman Irani is seen as a relevant Louis Litt, originally played by actor Rick Hoffman.

Sharing the clip on Instagram recently, Karan Shetty wrote: What if Suits was made in Bollywood. Made with deepfakes. Who would your fans be? Which film should I add to Bollywood next? Comments below! What movie/series would you like to see next?

Reactions to Desi Suits casting: Mike should be Ranbir

Reacting to the Suit-inspired video, one Instagram user didn't seem to like Kareena as Donna and wrote: “Okay, Louis and Harvey are pretty good, Rachel is okay… Donna doesn't don’t pick on me, and Imran right Mike!?!” Another said: “Kareena as Donna, no way. »

Donna is Harvey's trusted secretary (she knows everything) and a close friend of Suits. She is a fan-favorite and certified scene-stealer. She has a tremendous character arc over the show's nine seasons and is known for her wit, intelligence, and loyalty.

“Everything is perfect except for one correction, Mike should have been Ranbir Kapoor,” a fan wrote about Patrick J Adams' character that Imran Khan was seen as, in the AI-generated video. Some liked Hrithik's avatar and Boman's Suits. We wrote: Hrithik Roshan with his speech will be perfect as Harvey Specter, and Louis Litt is perfect.

From left: Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht at an event. (File photo) About the costumes

Suits, which also starred Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dul Hill and Katherine Heigl, aired from 2011 to 2019, before being released for streaming. It's been years since Suits ended, but it's still as popular as ever.

The show follows Mike Ross, who has a photographic memory. His skills impress lawyer Harvey Specter so much that he asks Mike to join his law firm. Although Mike has no training in law, he joins Harvey's team and they become powerful allies.

While the series primarily focuses on their partnership and legal affairs, it also follows the personal lives of Mike, Harvey and their colleagues, including Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle before she joined the royal family; she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

