German Rdiger sues for his gesture during Ramadan DW 03/26/2024
Germany and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rdiger and the German Football Association (DFB) have launched legal proceedings against a former newspaper editor who accused the player of making a gesture of support for Islamic extremism in a Ramadan-related social media post.
On March 11, at the start of the Muslim month of fasting, prayer, community and reflection, Rdiger posted an image of himself kneeling on a prayer card, wearing a white robe, his right index finger pointing toward the top, accompanied by the caption: “Ramadan”. Mubarak to all Muslims in the world. May the Almighty accept our fasting and prayers. »
Two weeks later, when Rdiger was named a starter in Germany's 2-0 victory over France on March 24, journalist Julian Reichelt, former editor-in-chief of the German tabloid BILD, spoke to the platform of social media X, formerly Twitter. , claiming that Rdiger's raised finger constituted an Islamist gesture.
“Islamism in Germany starts at eleven o’clock tonight,” he wrote, following up with a series of posts on this gesture and its allegedly extremist connotations.
Rdiger and the DFB took action on Monday, with the 31-year-old defender filing a complaint with the Berlin public prosecutor's office for defamation, inciting crime and inciting hatred, and the DFB reporting the matter to the central unit for Internet Crime Enforcement (ZIT) in Frankfurt.
Was Rüdiger's raised finger an extremist gesture?
Reichelt, who was fired by BILD in October 2021 amid allegations of harassment and abuse against the tabloid's female staff, doubled down on his efforts, insisting: “This gesture was completely co-opted by the terrorists over the past two decades. gesture of the Islamic State [the so-called Islamic State, the ed.] and Islamist murderers all over the world, people who also murdered in Berlin, and evil and suffering all over the world. »
He said that the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution or BfV) considers this gesture as a symbol of Islamist radicalization and that the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, has described it in the past as unacceptable.
“Anyone who poses like this publicly is intentionally showing a gesture of fanaticism and not an innocent and spiritual gesture,” he said.
Rdiger, who also took part in Germany's match against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening, has not yet commented, but the German Interior Ministry told German news agency dpa on Tuesday: “The self -Saying finger 'tawhid' is considered a symbol of unity and the oneness of God in Islam. This gesture is common among Muslims around the world.
“This applies regardless of whether Islamist groups appropriate this symbol and misuse it for their own purposes,” the ministry added.
Rüdiger’s gesture is “certainly not extremist”
Politicians, pundits and commentators have expressed varying interpretations. German MP and Green Party spokesperson Lamya Kaddor, herself an expert on Islam, said: “This gesture belongs to Islamic practice. For example, the right index finger may be raised during ritual prayer as well as during confession of faith. certainly not an expression of Islamist ideas. »
Award-winning expert on German-Israeli-Arab extremism Ahmad Mansour told the portal t-online: “The tawhid finger is a deeply religious gesture, the roots of which have absolutely nothing to do with extremism. But we live in an age where images play a much more important role than before. The terrorists of ISIS has used this gesture for many years, leading to executions and beheadings.
“Antonio Rdiger can't do anything about it, but I expected some reflection from him on how this would be interpreted on social media. For many young people, this religion they share with him is an important part of their identity. but this image does not stand out from Islamism.”
Previous controversies in Germany
This is not the first time that Rdiger or the DFB have been involved in controversies linked to extreme interpretations of Islam.
In November 2020, Rdiger apologized for “liking” an Instagram post in which Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “insulting more than 1.5 billion devout Muslims » after condemning the “Islamist terrorist attacks”. Rdiger, who played for Chelsea at the time, deleted the like and said he didn't understand the post because it was written in Russian.
The post was also liked by former German international Mesut Zil, who left the national team in 2018 following a controversial photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
mf/lo (AP, KNA, dpa)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
