Politics
Why Xi Jinping is spending time on Rutte: 'Quite unusual'
This is Rutte's first visit to China since 2018, which President Xi discussed at the G20 summit in Bali in late 2022. Outgoing Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) is also following Rutte .
Both have their visit kicked off with a dinner with Dutch entrepreneurs to discuss the business and investment climate in China. This afternoon, they will meet with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. The fact that Rutte, as the outgoing Prime Minister of a small country like the Netherlands, is now sitting at the Chinese leadership table says a lot about his current status.
“Xi Jinping of course often receives prime ministers and presidents, but it is striking that an outgoing prime minister like Rutte receives presidential treatment,” says Chinese correspondent Roland Smid. “Usually, in these circumstances, a prime minister of a small country has to settle for a Facetime conversation with only the Chinese prime minister, Li Qiang. Rutte is now meeting both of them. This is quite unusual.”
Rutte likes to travel
Rutte has been frequently found abroad since last year. He spent a total of 59 days or half-days abroad in 2023, or 28 percent more than in 2022, according to an inventory by RTL Nieuws.
In addition to his usual trips to the European Council, UN summits and NATO meetings, he also visited several presidents and prime ministers separately. Among them, Joe Biden (United States), Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine), Olaf Scholz (Germany), Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) and Rishi Sunak (United Kingdom). Many of these visits took place in light of the wars raging between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.
In the background, Rutte, 57, has a good chance of becoming the new Secretary General of NATO. The military alliance is seeking a successor to Norway's Jens Stoltenberg and Rutte is receiving support from the Americans, who have a decisive voice as by far the largest and most modern military force in NATO.
“Keep Putin in check”
Smid: “Rutte has indicated that Ukraine is a top priority for him. He would like to hear from President Xi what his plans are to keep Russian President Putin in check. He hopes, like most Western leaders, that Xi will apply pressure on Putin. to stop the aggression.
The question is whether Xi is sensitive to it. Economic and political ties between China and Russia have only warmed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For example, the Chinese are taking advantage of Western sanctions against Russia by buying much more Russian oil at reduced prices. The two countries are also moving together at the UN Security Council, where they share a deep hatred of the United States.
Another important item on the agenda is trade. China regards the Netherlands as an important cooperation partner within the EU. By maintaining good relations with the Netherlands, the Chinese want to prevent the EU from gradually ending its trade relations with China. Because in Brussels, calls are being heard to become less dependent on China, for example in the field of medicines and chips.
China has been the largest exporter of goods to the EU for ten years. And conversely, the Netherlands is the largest importer of goods from China of all EU member states. Items that are often transported directly from the port of Rotterdam to other countries.
Level playing field
“The government wants a level playing field for Dutch companies in China,” says correspondent Smid. “That is to say, the same openness that we give to Chinese companies must also be given to Dutch companies. This is not currently the case.”
One of China's concerns is that this trade is already in decline. According to the latest available figures, the EU as a whole and the Netherlands alone imported products for the first seven months of last year. less China. The Asian country is currently struggling with disappointing economic growth, major problems in the real estate sector and falling stock prices.
Relations between China and the Netherlands have come under new pressure due to the Dutch government's decision to ban the export of manufacturer ASML's latest chip machines to China. The move came under pressure from the Netherlands' ally the United States, which wants to thwart China's rapid technological development and fears that China will soon be able to produce chips used for applications military.
But Dutch commercial interests are also major. The more trade restrictions there are between the West and China, the more the Dutch economy will suffer. Although it varies depending on the sector, wrote the CPB in a report earlier this month. Companies in the transport and wholesale sectors in particular now do a lot of trade with China. They are therefore the ones who will suffer the most if trade with China continues to decline.
