Why Xi Jinping is spending time on Rutte: 'Quite unusual'

This is Rutte's first visit to China since 2018, which President Xi discussed at the G20 summit in Bali in late 2022. Outgoing Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) is also following Rutte .

Both have their visit kicked off with a dinner with Dutch entrepreneurs to discuss the business and investment climate in China. This afternoon, they will meet with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. The fact that Rutte, as the outgoing Prime Minister of a small country like the Netherlands, is now sitting at the Chinese leadership table says a lot about his current status.

“Xi Jinping of course often receives prime ministers and presidents, but it is striking that an outgoing prime minister like Rutte receives presidential treatment,” says Chinese correspondent Roland Smid. “Usually, in these circumstances, a prime minister of a small country has to settle for a Facetime conversation with only the Chinese prime minister, Li Qiang. Rutte is now meeting both of them. This is quite unusual.”

Rutte likes to travel

Rutte has been frequently found abroad since last year. He spent a total of 59 days or half-days abroad in 2023, or 28 percent more than in 2022, according to an inventory by RTL Nieuws.

In addition to his usual trips to the European Council, UN summits and NATO meetings, he also visited several presidents and prime ministers separately. Among them, Joe Biden (United States), Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine), Olaf Scholz (Germany), Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) and Rishi Sunak (United Kingdom). Many of these visits took place in light of the wars raging between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.