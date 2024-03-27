Losing Indonesian candidates ask court to disqualify president-elect

This is an AI-generated summary, which may contain errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JAKARTA, Indonesia Losing Indonesian presidential candidates presented their legal challenge to last month's elections on Wednesday (March 27), accusing the state of interference and calling for a new vote and the disqualification of the winner, Prabowo Subianto.

Former governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo said Defense Minister Prabowo's resounding victory was helped by pressure on regional officials from a partisan administration and President Joko Widodo, with welfare being used as a tool to guarantee a single result.

Anies said the elections showed the world's third-largest democracy was at risk of falling back to its authoritarian past, and warned it could set a bad precedent.

“This practice will be perceived as normal, as a habit,” he told the Constitutional Court.

The outgoing administration of Jokowi, as the president is widely known, has rejected accusations of election interference.

Prabowo received almost 60% of the vote, helped by the tacit support of his hugely popular former rival, Jokowi.

He promised to maintain his predecessor's agenda of renovating infrastructure, creating jobs and developing downstream industries to better exploit Indonesia's vast mineral resources.

Anies received a quarter of the vote and Ganjar Pranowo, third, 16%.

Call for neutrality

Challenges to election results are common in Indonesia and the court is expected to issue its ruling on April 22.

Anies' team urged the court to disqualify Prabowo from the poll, as a beneficiary of unfair practices, asking it to order Jokowi to remain neutral in any new elections and not use the apparatus or budget of the State to help a candidate.

Jokowi's conflicts of interest violated a constitutional provision relating to fair and just elections, as well as the Corruption in State Governance Law, his legal team said.

“Were the 2024 elections conducted freely, honestly and fairly? Anies asked the court. “Let us answer: no. What happened was the opposite.”

Prabowo said he won clearly and fairly. Anies' presentation lacked evidence, his legal team said Wednesday.

Ganjar's team asked the court to order a new election before June 26, disqualifying Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's son, saying his last-minute inclusion on the list had unfairly influenced the vote.

Jokowi's “nepotism and abuse of power” regarding the election violated the constitution, they added, citing Gibran's candidacy and the appointment of his supporters to regional posts.

“The violations during the elections surprise us because they destroyed our morality, which constitutes an abuse of power,” Ganjar told the court.

Gibran was only able to run due to a sudden change in the rules of the same court where Jokowi's brother-in-law Anwar Usman was chief judge.

Anwar has been barred from presiding over electoral disputes since an ethics committee found him guilty of violations.

Jokowi's supporters have denied abusing his position to help Prabowo.

Election analyst Titi Anggraini said the complaints filed by Anies and Ganjar over the president's son's role in the election could be tricky, as the same court allowed him to run.

“People who advocate for themselves are at the center of the issues surrounding the 2024 elections,” she added. Rappler.com