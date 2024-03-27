British authorities investigate alleged mistreatment of Israeli October 7 survivors by airport security





(JTABritish authorities said Monday they were investigating an incident in which two Israeli survivors of the October 7 attack were arrested and harassed at Manchester Airport. Brothers Daniel and Neriyah Sharabi told media that they were detained by airport security for two hours after mentioning that they had survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7.. They said a security guard told them: “I don't want you to do here what you do in Gaza.” The two men had traveled to the United Kingdom at the invitation of a Chabad center and a Manchester-area Jewish business council to raise funds for other survivors of the attacks. James Cleverly, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, wrote on the social networkformerly Twitter, that it had opened an investigation into the incident. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any form of discrimination, Cleverly wrote in response to a request from the Greater Manchester and Area Jewish Representative Council to look into the allegations. This incident will be dealt with in accordance with our disciplinary procedures. The brothers, who arrived from Brussels, were finally released and allowed to enter the country. In his request for an investigation to Cleverly, the head of the Jewish council, Marc Levy, wrote: The only reason for their detention and interrogation was because they are Israeli. The UK has seen tensions surrounding the war between Israel and Hamas, and the Community Security Trust, a British Jewish group, has reported a rise in anti-Semitism since October 7. While British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains steadfast in his support for Israel, left-wing parties have gained ground thanks to their anti-Zionist rhetoric And some British Jews have been targeted because of their links to Israel. The Sharabis were celebrated as heroes in Israel for taking action on October 7 and saving dozens of people from Hamas fighters. Both would have repelled Hamas using spare weapons found in a tankwhile receiving instructions over the phone from their former Israel Defense Forces officer.

