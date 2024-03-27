Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Xi Jinping in Beijing





Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although China's State Council did not provide details of the discussions, it appears the agenda included the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Dutch restrictions on the export of manufacturing equipment of semiconductors to China. The Netherlands has imposed export licensing requirements in 2023 for the sale of machines capable of manufacturing advanced processor chips. The move comes after the United States blocked China's access to advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them, citing security concerns, and urged its allies to follow suit. Dutch company ASML is the world's only producer of machines using extreme ultraviolet lithography to make advanced semiconductors. In 2023, China became ASML's second-largest market, accounting for 29% of its revenue, as Chinese companies purchased equipment before the licensing requirement took effect. Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of trying to stunt China's economic development by restricting access to technology. In response, Xi launched a campaign to develop locally produced chips and other high-tech products. “China always opposes the United States overextending the concept of national security and finding various excuses to force other countries to impose a technological blockade on China,” the spokesperson said in January. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin. NATO and its growing ties with Asia may also have come up during Wednesday's negotiations. Rutte is a leading candidate to head NATO, an organization that China has criticized for provoking regional tensions and making incursions into the Asia-Pacific region. China has opted for a neutral stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine, offering diplomatic support and economic assistance to Russia through trade. This position has caused resentment and disappointment among many people in Europe, who perceive Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine as the victim. ASML, the Netherlands' largest company, recently threatened to leave the country over anti-immigration policies that could impact the company's ability to recruit talent, forcing government officials to scramble to ensure that the business does not leave. Van Leeuwen said this week in an interview with FD, a Dutch business newspaper, that protecting ASML's interests was a top priority, but acknowledged that national security came before economic interests. With AP inputs

