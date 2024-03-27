Politics
People don't believe they can win: apathy reigns as Istanbul mayoral election approaches | Türkiye
On the banks of Istanbul's Golden Horn, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu gathered a crowd for his re-election campaign as banners announcing his opponent flapped in the wind on a nearby bridge.
We have brought prosperity to Istanbul, he proclaimed, drawing cautious applause.
Imamolus' victory in 2019 was a historic moment for Turkey's opposition, making him the political enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo and giving new hope to those seeking to challenge his rule.
Erdoan, who served as mayor of Istanbul decades earlier, had challenged the initial vote and demanded a re-run, which would give Imamolu a bigger victory for the second time. But that was followed by a rocky first term as he faced political and legal challenges from his opponents.
Turkey's president now aims to return the country's largest city to his party's control, after fending off the most concerted challenge to his rule in decades during last year's national elections, when his coalition also won unexpectedly a parliamentary majority.
Hsniye Kurt was moved to tears as she watched Imamolu speak, pointing to him as a symbol of hope who had managed to bring some small changes to municipal kindergartens and transportation lines. But, she acknowledged, waving a Turkish flag, opposition voters are struggling to muster the same enthusiasm as they did five years ago.
People don't believe they can win elections, she said. The government will do whatever is necessary, whatever tricks, so that the opposition does not win.
Higher up in the Golden Horn, Metin Timur Tfekiler sat down on the bank to begin his morning fishing. Behind him was a new tram line inaugurated by Imamolu, and across the waters of the Bosphorus he had a clear view of one of the Istanbul mayor's flagship projects, a former shipyard destined to become a elegant shopping complex.
Despite this, Tfekiler was not convinced that Imamolus' reign had changed much for Istanbul's 16 million residents. I don't like Imamolu, but there is no alternative, he said. He was voting for the mayor's re-election because he felt his opponent, AKP Murat Kurum, had even less to offer, he explained.
Imamolu has been unable to do anything to resolve the problems in this city over the past five years. It's the system, he said. Whoever comes to power will not be able to solve Istanbul's problems. But he didn't find any new solutions.
As Imamolu has become the face of Turkey's beleaguered opposition, the sense of enthusiasm and hope for change that propelled him to power has dissipated, particularly after last year's election defeat of a six-party anti-Erdoan coalition that united to oppose the president. the mood among his voting base is grim. Unlike in 2019, the mayor of Istanbul is running without the support of the nationalist IYI (Good) party, leaving him to campaign alone.
Polls released last month show how much of a challenge it will be for him to win, giving him a thin wire by less than three percentage points on Kurum, with 20% of voters undecided.
It will certainly be a close race… A feeling of apathy has set in among opposition supporters after the parliamentary election defeat, said Berkay Mandrac of the International Crisis Group. The fragmentation of the opposition has fueled the impression that change is increasingly unlikely.
Only the feeling that Erdoan's determination to retake Istanbul makes him the real opponent of Imamalus, rather than Kurum, is attracting some voters to the polls. The mayor of Istanbul, however, seems reluctant to take the bait and refuses to name them, simply calling them our rivals during his election campaign.
At his corner store in Balat, a neighborhood that voted for the AKP candidate in 2019, Maallah Ilin quickly responded without course to Erdoan when asked how he planned to vote in the local elections.
Like many voters, high inflation and the economic crisis in Turkey have fueled Ilin's desire for change, even though voting in local elections presents only a slim opportunity to limit the power of the central government or change policy economic. Erdoan stands with the rich. The breath of the poor smells of hunger, he said.
Istanbul is Turkey's economic capital, accounting for a third of its GDP, but its residents also feel the strains of the country's financial crisis more acutely than those in the provinces. Sitting outside his antiques store in Balat, a furious Recep Salman said he had already voted for the AKP, but he and other members of his household were considering abstaining in protest.
I'm angry about all this, he said. I am retired but my pension only brings in 10,500 lire (260) per month, while my rent is 12,000 lire (296). Some people from Imamolus came here, but I told them he was a showman, that he was just acting.
Istanbul's mayor spent much of his first term battling with opponents in local government and in Ankara, unable to pass major reforms in Istanbul. He has also faced legal challenges, including a prison sentence and a ban on politics handed down by a Turkish court in late 2022 after being accused of insulting election officials, which he continues to appeal .
Others in Balat said their support was hesitant. He does things, but how much can he actually do, and how much will they allow him to do? said Ziya, who asked that her last name be withheld.
He touched a rosary in front of his clothing store, wondering if it would be better to vote for the AKP so that his district representative and the mayor would not be in conflict with each other, as well as with the central government. This, he hopes, could leave them free to adopt policies rather than fight among themselves.
Tfekiler, a photography professor, said he was unexpectedly fired from his previous job in a municipal office shortly after Imamolu came to power, in defiance of the mayor's election promises.
We wanted someone new who could make a difference. But to change things in this city requires a change of government, because as we have seen, the central government creates obstacles for the mayor and will continue to do so, he said. Imamolu did not keep his promises.
