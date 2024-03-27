Politics
'I was canceled because I supported PM Modi': Indian student takes part in hate campaign at London School of Economics
Last update: March 27, 2024, 09:11 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
A Pune-born Indian student known for his activism and patriotism, Satyam's journey took a tumultuous turn as he faced an avalanche of accusations aimed at tarnishing his reputation.
Indian student Satyam Surana denounces hate campaign during London School of Economics elections, citing smear tactics linking him to BJP
An Indian studying in the UK found himself trapped in a web of slander during the student union elections at the London School of Economics (LSE) for supporting the development of Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pune-born Satyam Surana came to prominence last year when he picked up the tricolor from the road during an attack on the Indian High Commission by extremist elements. In a series of social media posts on March 26, Satyam said he was targeted for taking a pro-India stance on issues such as terrorism and the Ram Mandir, during the student body polls. LSE.
#WATCH | Satyam Surana, an Indian student at the London School of Economics, who rose to prominence when he picked up the tricolor on the road, defying the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom by extremist elements last year last, now accuses hate campaigns. pic.twitter.com/aXsVC2PIWD ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024
Called a fascist and worse
Satyam's ordeal began when his campaign posters for the post of general secretary were defaced and torn. Recalling the series of events, he revealed, “There were crosses on my face, it was written by anyone except Satyam. I was canceled. As election fervor intensified, Satyam said the smear campaign against him also intensified. Messages flooded LSE groups calling him a BJP supporter, a fascist and worse, he told the news agency. YEARSadding that the messages were seditious and controversial on the part of the Indian government.
Satyam said his social media presence had become a battleground, with innocuous posts distorted to fit a nefarious agenda. Satyam, disheartened by these vicious attacks, remarked: My posts have been maliciously used to call me a fascist. Although his manifesto focused solely on improving the campus, Satyam found himself unfairly targeted.
When these messages started arriving, my whole team was shocked, we were faced with a dilemma, he admitted, revealing the consequences of the hate campaign on his morale. Satyam's past activism, including his courageous act of picking up the national flag amid Khalistan protesters, has become ammunition for his detractors. I was targeted for calling Khalistanis terrorists in one of my posts, he said, highlighting how his patriotism was being turned into an indictment.
People are now anti-India because they are anti-Modi. They tried to harass me. I've been canceled, I've been cheated.
For what? Because I supported PM Modi. Because I supported the BJP. Because I stood for the truth during the construction of the Ram Mandir. Because I supported the pic.twitter.com/OArzoof3aN
Satyam Surana (@SatyamSurana) March 25, 2024
Left campaign
Even his association with dignitaries like Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has become a subject of malicious propaganda. Satyam decried: My photo with Mr. Fadnavis was used to claim that I am linked to the BJP. Throughout the ordeal, Satyam remained resolute, attributing the smear campaign to political motives. The campaign was dictated and planned by the left, he claimed, pointing the finger at those threatened by his nationalist stance.
The ideological hijacking of educational institutions by the LEFT is something I have always spoken out against! Youth is the easiest target to brainwash and deviate from the path of Truth! Rashmi Samant and Karan Kataria (other Indian students) fought against this! I am one more person in this long battle, Satyam said in one of his articles on X.
Reflecting on the wider implications of the incident, Satyam said, “Every international person admires India and considers the current Prime Minister to be a legendary and loyal politician. He condemned the spread of fake news aimed at undermining India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Despite the setbacks, Satyam's spirit remains intact. He draws strength from the support he received, recognizing that I received support from many people who supported me during this hour.
