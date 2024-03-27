Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi calls BJP candidate Rajmata Amrita Roy opposed to Mahua Moitra





Image Source: FILE PHOTO BJP candidate Krishnanagar Rajmata Amrita Roy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Rajmata Amrita Roy, former royalty and BJP candidate opposing Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. In his telephonic conversation with Roy, PM Modi said he was working to ensure that money “looted” from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them. West Bengal to vote for Parivartan “I am exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor returns to them through the assets and money that the ED has seized from the corrupt,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that on one hand, the BJP is committed to eradicating corruption in the country and on the other hand, all the corrupt have come together to save each other. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for 'Parivartan' (change) in the state. Watch the video here: Who is Rajmata Amrita Roy? Rajmata Amrita Roy, representing the BJP, is participating from Krishnanagar in West Bengal. She inherits the legacy of Raja Krishnachandra Roy, the former king of Krishnanagar, renowned for his efforts to safeguard Sanatan Dharma against British colonialism and Siraj-ud-Daulah. Roy is set to take on Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, who was expelled from Parliament and has become the face of irregularity. The Krishnanagar constituency was a stronghold of the CPM as the party represented it nine times in the lower house of Parliament. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been winning the seat since 2009. Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections in 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to be held in seven phases, which will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. The Communist Party of India (MARXIST) CPI(M) won 2 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 4 seats. Also read: Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi, CMs of five BJP-ruled states among party's 40 star campaigners for MP post Also Read: PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim and BJP candidate Rekha Patra, calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

