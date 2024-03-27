Politics
China's Xi meets US CEOs to boost confidence in world's second-largest economy
Hong Kong/Taipei
CNN
—
Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with more than a dozen U.S. CEOs and academics on Wednesday as Beijing steps up efforts to woo foreign investors and repair strained relations with the United States.
Foreign direct investment in China has fallen in recent months as a combination of slowing growth, regulatory crackdowns, onerous national security legislation and questions about the country's long-term prospects have shook confidence in the world's second-largest economy.
The group of CEOs included Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm (QCOM), Raj Subramaniam of FedEx (FDX) and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group (BX).
Xi invited U.S. companies to continue investing in China and promised further reforms to open the country's markets to foreign companies, according to minutes of the meeting released by the Foreign Ministry.
China's growth prospects are bright and we are confident, he said, adding that the country's economy has not yet reached its peak.
Xi also called for a better future between China and the United States. Whether it is traditional areas such as economics, trade and agriculture, or emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence, China and the United States must help each other grow.
Bilateral relations have already improved since his meeting with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco in November, Xi added.
The meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People came after the conclusion of a major government forum that has invited business leaders from around the world to engage with Chinese government officials for many years.
About 100 global CEOs, as well as heads of international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, were in the Chinese capital this week for the annual China Development Forum. More than 30 of them are American leaders, according to Chinese state media.
Beijing is trying to revive confidence and stabilize foreign trade and investment as the country faces its biggest economic challenges in decades. Since last year, it has implemented a series of measures, including a 24-point action plan. published by the firm earlier this month, to attract foreign investment and expand market access in high-tech sectors.
But global investors remain wary of China's growing scrutiny of Western companies as well as a structural slowdown.
During the first two months of 2024, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country fell almost 20% from a year ago, underscoring the low confidence of world leaders.
This drop comes after a drop of 8% in 2023, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Another indicator of FDI direct investment commitments showed an 82% decline in 2023, according to figures released by the National Foreign Exchange Administration. It was the lowest in 30 years.
According to a survey released last month by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 57% of American companies were not convinced that China would further open its markets to foreign companies.
China has set an economic growth target of around 5% for this year, the same as last year. But market observers say the target is ambitious, given the lack of major stimulus measures from the central government to directly address Chinese consumers' low confidence and reluctance to spend money .
The world's second-largest economy is beset by a multitude of problems. These include a prolonged housing downturn, deflation, debt, a shrinking population and a shift in economic policy toward ideological goals that have shaken the private sector and frightened the foreign investors.
