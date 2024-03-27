Radical haredim stand outside IDF recruitment center to dissuade others from joining





Members of Neturei Karta, a religious sect of Haredi Jews that opposes the very idea of ​​Zionism and the State of Israel, maintain a daily presence outside the Israeli army recruiting office in Jerusalem. Their mission is to dissuade Haredi youth who visit the office from joining the IDF. At a time when the theme of Ultra-Orthodox recruitment into the Israeli army is a major topic of public discussion, their activities are increasingly visible. “We are here every day, two volunteer members, to ensure that any young Haredi who wants to enter the office to resolve their recruitment status does not find themselves entangled,” says Aharon, a Neturei Karta member who was service near the recruitment office. . Aharon concisely stated his faction's position. “We believe that not only Haredim are prohibited from enlisting, but also secular individuals. The military is the worst possible option. Joining the military lowers moral standards and leads to corruption. We have seen boys entered the army and found themselves in a worse condition than that of the laity.” He expressed no concerns about security issues or fear of incidents like those of October 7. “There is no need for a fight. We coexisted with the Arabs in the land of Israel, without the need for a state or government, and we lived in peace. There was no need for wars to inhabit this place,” says Aharon. 2 View the gallery Neturei Karta members with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Office of the Turkish President) “The secularists established a state here with the intention of exercising control over Israel, which led to the expulsion of the Arabs and the creation of an army to wage war. We believe that we can coexist with Arabs or with any other governance; we are not opposed to living under Gentile rule. Secularists choose to engage in wars, so they must deal with the consequences of their wars. We should not be subject to a danger simply because they chose to go to war voluntarily,” he said. He talks about what he thinks is happening within the recruiting office to attract young Haredim. “The military aims to trap them. They want as many Haredim as possible to join them, claiming that they have specially designed programs for them. Their goal is to convince as many young Haredi men as possible to enlist . Haredim who visit the office generally aim to postpone their recruitment, and we guide them on how to navigate without getting entangled. We do not communicate with those we know who wish to enlist. Our fight is against the Zionists and this entire nation. If the recruitment law is enacted, our fight will be against the country ,” he threatened.

