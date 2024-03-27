Politics
PM Modi assures BJP candidate of strict action over Kerala Cooperative Bank irregularities
Party leaders said Modi, who called Prof Sarasu, inquired about the progress of his campaign in Alathur seat. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes and the candidature of Sarasu, a retired university principal, was announced on Sunday.
During his telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported by some cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the culprits.
Responding to this, Modi said, “I am happy that as a candidate you are taking care of the people's question and the problems of the common man. This is a good thing for any civil servant.
I'm glad to hear you're raising this issue. He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, and he agreed with Sarasu that “a lot of poor people were affected.”
“Our government will take strict action against all those involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing Sarasu ji I would like to tell you is that I will take legal advice and (ensure that ) whatever property the Director General ( Enforcement Directorate ) will seize… the common man's money, I will ensure that every paisa is returned to the person concerned. “We will do this strictly. On my behalf, you can promise them that whatever assets are seized by ED, that money will be returned to the people who invested in the bank,” Modi said. One of the major cooperative scams has been reported in the cooperative bank CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur service center in Thrissur district.
The case is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and questioned local CPI(M) leaders in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in the case.
The central agency had also attached properties of a few people allegedly involved in the scam. Alathur Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven assembly segments, four of which are located in Palakkad district and three in Thrissur district respectively.
During his conversation with Sarasu, the Prime Minister said, “There is a lot of hope and confidence for the BJP in Kerala” as it is the only party with a “developed programme”, and asked him how she intended to pass it on to the people. . In response, the professor told Modi that she now has hope and is conveying the same to people.
“I told the people of Alathur that our 'Modi ji ka sankalp hai sabka saath, sabka vikas' (Mod's idea is development for all) and I told them that I will also work for that. I also told them said I had 'Modi ji ki guarantee', so I will do whatever I can for Alathur. That's what I tell them,” she told Modi.
Sarasu also told the Prime Minister that the people of Alathur were suffering as the MLA currently representing the constituency, who is from the Congress, had not brought any development. She added that she has enjoyed public support over the past two days since announcing her candidacy. Asked about her difficulties in college, Sarasu also told the Prime Minister that when she was a college principal for a year, some “left-wing teachers” and SFI activists wanted her to work according to their wishes.
“But I wasn't ready to do that. That's why they did all these things to me. I was a teacher there for 25 years and principal for a year, and in that time I did everything what I could. I never gave any importance to these students or these teachers,” she said. Sarasu said this in reference to alleged incidents involving the left-wing student group when she was the principal of Government Victoria College in Palakkad in 2016.
When Sarasu retired from the prestigious 127-year-old college in March 2016, activists of the CPI(M) student group SFI reportedly prepared a symbolic 'grave' for him as a 'retirement gift'.
In his police complaint, Sarasu had named at least eight SFI students who prepared the “symbolic grave” inside the university campus, sprinkled it with flowers and laid a wreath there.
When asked by the Prime Minister about her plans after becoming an MP, she said she would do whatever she could for the development of the constituency and its people.
Modi also told her that during his visit to Kerala, he had seen a lot of enthusiasm for the BJP among the people and asked her what special efforts she was making to bring people to the booths as the elections must be won at pit level. . Sarasu said she has been visiting voters in the constituency since announcing her candidacy and also encouraging them to visit the polling booths.
“Professor Sarasu ji, you are an inspiration to everyone. You have always upheld your ethics and values. Kerala is proud of you. I am confident that the people of Alathur will choose you to represent them in Parliament .My best wishes go out to you,” Modi said while concluding the conversation.
Ramya Haridas, sitting MLA of the Congress-led UDF, and K Radhakrishnan, minister of state for Devaswom and CPI(M) leader, are Sarasu's rivals in the constituency.
