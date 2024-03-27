Donald Trump sells $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles before Easter





Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he is partnering with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell “God Bless the USA” Bibles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

“Happy Holy Week! Let's get America praying again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” Trump wrote in a message.

The former president said every American should have a Bible in their home and added that he himself owns many copies.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several. It's my favorite book,” Trump said in his video posted on Truth Social. “I am proud to support and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to get America praying again.”

In a video shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said: “Let's make America pray again. » (Left and center: Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump, Right: Getty Images)

The website for purchasing Bibles lists these books as the only Bible inspired by America's most recognized patriotic anthem, “God Bless The USA.”

This isn't the first time Trump has teamed up with the country music star, as he has often used his patriotic anthem as an entrance song at his rallies and occasionally at White House events over the course of his term as president.

The Bible will also contain the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten refrain of “God Bless The USA,” according to the website.

Former President Donald Trump is now selling Bibles as he races to return to the White House. (Social Truth/ @realDonaldTrump)

The Bible is also described as easy to read with large print, slim design and has been designed to provide an easy reading experience in the reliable King James Version translation.

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things this country is missing. And I truly believe we need to bring them back and bring them back quickly,” Trump said in a video. “I think that's one of our biggest problems. That's why our country is falling apart. We've lost religion in our country.”

The website also states that GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.

This latest move comes as the former president faces serious financial difficulties due to mounting legal bills as he fights four criminal indictments as well as a series of civil charges.

Trump experienced some relief Monday when the appeals court reduced his bail payment, saying Trump must pay $175 million within the next 10 days.

Former President Trump on Tuesday introduced the “God Bless the USA” Bibles that he is selling in partnership with country musician Lee Greenwood in the run-up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday. (Social Truth/ @realDonaldTrump)

Trump had already faced a Monday deadline to post a $454 million bond stemming from civil fraud allegations from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump said he would “respect” the appeal ruling and post the $175 million bail.

If Trump releases the $175 million before the new deadline, it would effectively prevent James from attempting to seize Trump's assets as he continues to appeal New York Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling.

Trump has associated with Greenwood in the past. “God Bless the USA” has become Trump's signature entrance music at his rallies and occasionally played at the start of White House events during the Trump administration. (Getty Images)

The Bible is the latest product Trump is promoting after launching a $400 sneaker line earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump's team for comment but has not yet received a response.

Associated Press, Brooke Singman of Fox News Digital and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

