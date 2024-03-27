Maritime transport is key to Indonesia's economic development: Jokowi





Palu, Central Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the maritime sectors are key to the development of the Indonesian economy as they provide routes for the mobility of goods and people. “To support the maritime space, ports are needed as transit locations for maritime transportation modes as well as loading and unloading logistics locations,” Jokowi remarked during his working visit to Palu, Central Sulawesi on Wednesday. Given that two-thirds of Indonesia's land area is sea, maritime is the key to improving the national economy, he said. Thus, the central government continues to make efforts to improve port facilities in line with standards of service, management, technology and equipment with logistics services integrated and connected to other modes of transportation for faster and faster services. more effective, noted the president. “We cannot be inferior to other countries since we have a good maritime territory. It must be used optimally,” he stressed. During the working visit, Jokowi inaugurated two ports in Central Sulawesi whose reconstruction works were completed as part of recovery efforts after being hit by the earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction disasters of 2018 in the region. “The 2018 earthquake hit Palu City and its surrounding areas, including Pantoloan Port in Palu and Wani Port in Donggala District,” he said. According to the Head of State, the budget for the port reconstruction works amounts to 233 billion rupees ($14 million) to restore the function of the ports affected by the disaster and increase the service capacity of the port as a as the hub of logistics activities. “The current global situation is a competition to strengthen the economy of each country. The winner will seize the biggest opportunity in the economy. Indonesia must participate in winning this competition by preparing strong supporting infrastructure, resources strong human resources and solid economic management,” Jokowi said. declared. Related news: Sumadi calls for improving digitalization services in shipping

Related news: Bakamla discusses maritime security with Indonesian embassy in Washington

Related news: Indonesia to build naval industry for blue economy development Translator: Mohamad Ridwan, Resinta Sulistiyandari

Publisher: Azis Kurmala

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/309354/maritime-is-key-to-driving-indonesias-economic-development-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos