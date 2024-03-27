UNRWA says it has enough funds to operate until spring





The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has enough money to continue its operations in the Levant until the end of May after several donor countries resumed financial support, UNRWA Commissioner General announced Tuesday. Philippe Lazzarini, in a speech to the Swiss press. Even though UNRWA's financial situation “is less dramatic” than a month ago and it will be able to pay salaries in March and April, Lazzarini told reporters that the agency was still operating “d 'one month to the next'. He claimed that the frostAmerican financingwhich will continue until at least March 2025, poses an “existential” threat to UNRWA, adding that the organization is trying to “mobilize even more countries” to compensate for the annual loss of $300 million to $400 million. Get the Jewish Exponent newsletter by email and never miss our top stories

We do not share data with third-party providers. Free registration The suspension of U.S. aid came after Israel said at least a dozenUNRWAStaff members participated in the Hamas massacre on October 7 and amid the revelation of the agency's ties to terrorist groups, including the employment of 450 terrorists belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Seventeen other countries also suspended funding to the agency after October 7, pending the results of investigations. THEThe United Nationslaunched an internal investigation into the affair and the former French foreign ministerCatherine Colonneconducts an independent review. However, several countries, expressing concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli Defense Forces' offensive against Hamas, have since resumed their donations. On Tuesday, exactly two months after Germany withdrew its funding, Lazzarini announced that Berlin had pledged $US45 million ($49 million) to support UNRWA's work in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria. “Germany's further support for UNRWA, particularly for its operations in the Gaza Strip, will depend on the progress of an ongoing investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services,” it said. UN agency. “Thanks to these new contributions, Germany is now our largest donor [replacing the U.S.]something I am deeply grateful for,” Lazzarini said. It is unclear what safeguards would be put in place to prevent German funds from being diverted to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Ronen Bar, head of Israel's security agency (Shin Bet), said Hamas was diverting at least 60% of aid to Gaza for its own purposes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a visiting delegation:The United NationsThe ambassadors declared early last month that “UNRWA is completely infiltrated by Hamas.” The Prime Minister orderedFDIfind alternatives for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza. When contacted by JNS, the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry did not comment on UNRWA's announcement that it would continue providing services to Palestinians until late spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.jewishexponent.com/unrwa-says-it-has-enough-funding-to-operate-through-spring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos