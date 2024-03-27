When will Trump pay his $175 million appeal bond? Here is the continuation of his civil fraud case





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump got a reprieve this week when an appeals court reduced the amount of money he needed to halt the collection while he appeals a court ruling. more than $454 million in his New York civil fraud case.

Here's a look at what happened and what could happen next:

What is the judgment? How did we get here?

The judgment reflects the $355 million plus interest and daily accruals that state Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay after a months-long trial.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Letitia James. She claimed that Trump, his company and top executives engaged in fraud by inflating the tycoon-turned-politician's fortune on financial statements that helped obtain loans and insurance.

WATCH: Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal troubles

Trump, now once again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied the allegations, as have his co-defendants. The defense said bankers and insurers used the unaudited statements only to inform their own assessments of Trump's finances, rather than basing their business decisions on them. He says the documents underestimate his wealth anyway.

Engoron ruled last month in favor of the attorney general. Trump appealed.

What did the court of appeal do?

A panel of five appellate judges agreed Monday to halt the collection if Trump pays $175 million within 10 days. It was a considerable reprieve, especially since one of the judges had rejected Trump's earlier offer of $100 million bail.

Under New York law, someone can stay enforcement of a judgment during an appeal by essentially posting a bond, a guarantee that money will be paid if the appeal fails or otherwise covering the amount owed.

Trump's lawyers said he was unable to set such a huge bond. They said potential underwriters were demanding 120 percent of the judgment, or more than $557 million, as collateral and would only accept cash or other liquid assets, not real estate. It is common for bonds to exceed the actual amount of judgments, in order to cover interest and fees accrued during the appeal.

The lawyers suggested that to provide collateral for the bond while retaining some cash for his business operations, Trump would need to have nearly $1 billion in cash, stock or other liquid assets. Trump, meanwhile, said on his Truth Social platform that he had nearly $500 million in cash on hand, but wanted the option to spend some of it on his campaign.

James' office, for its part, had filed a notice of judgment, a technical step towards a possible recovery process.

What does Trump plan to do now?

Shortly after learning of the appeals court's decision, Trump said he would quickly offer bail, equivalent securities or cash.

Before Monday's ruling, insurance broker and Trump friend Gary Giulietti told the appeals court in an affidavit that major underwriters typically would not issue a single bond for more than $100 million. dollars. State lawyers have suggested that Trump could obtain bonds from several sources. This has happened in other cases.

READ MORE: Judge issues gag order barring Trump from commenting on witnesses, others in hush money case

As for Trump's coffers, he could reap a windfall from his shares in his social media company. Share prices rose Tuesday on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.'s first day of trading. on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Trump owns a nearly 60% stake in the company, which could be worth billions of dollars if gains continue. For now, however, the company's lock-up clause prevents insiders from selling their newly issued shares for six months.

What has Trump done in other cases?

Earlier this month, Trump was granted a $91.6 million appeal bond to cover money a federal civil court jury awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll. She alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and then defamed her when she publicly accused him in 2019. He denies all of Carroll's claims and is appealing.

Federal Insurance Co., a unit of insurance giant Chubb, underwrote the bond. It covers 110 percent of the $83.3 million owed.

After an earlier but related federal civil trial involving Carroll, Trump put more than $5.5 million in cash into a court escrow account while appealing the jury verdict in that trial.

If the verdict is upheld on appeal, this money will cover the judgment. Whatever was left would go to Trump.

If the verdict is ultimately overturned, he will recover the entire amount.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/when-will-trump-pay-his-175-million-appeals-bond-heres-whats-next-in-his-civil-fraud-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos