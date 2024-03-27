Putin, Xi Jinping and Bin Salman. The billions of dictators in European football. This is how sports washing works | Milena Gabanelli





Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia accused of inciting the assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, represents the true avant-garde. According to a recent report from the NGO Grant Liberty, the country's public investment fund (PIF) invested in the last three years $50.7 billion in sportwashing of which almost 5.1 only in football. Among the most astonishing expenses was the purchase of the English team Newcastle ($415 million), club sponsorships (2.3 billion) ie contracts for transfers to Arab champion teams such as Cristiano Ronaldo ($213 million per year), Karim Benzema (107 million) and N'Golo Kanté (107 million). Saudi Arabia also hired Lionel Messi to attract tourism to the country (66 million) and supplies itself with major events. Not just the organization of 4 editions of Italian Super Cup until 2029 (cost 114 million) and 3 Spanish (145 million), but also the last world club championship won by Manchester City. In 2027, the country will host the Asian Cup, in 2034 the most anticipated event: the World Cup. In the background remains the internal situation of the country: a regime where in 2023 alone, 170 people were executed, more than 300 political opponents are incarcerated. The heavy sentences handed down against certain activists like Nourah Al-Qahtani and Fatima Al-Shawarbi demonstrate that human rights violations are commonplace.

