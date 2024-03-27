Donald Trump is now richer than George Soros and set to overtake Mark Cuban





Donald Trump's net worth jumped $4 billion this year to $7.2 billion, according to Bloomberg's Rich List. The former president is richer than George Soros and is expected to surpass Mark Cuban and George Lucas. Trump will welcome the increase in wealth as he prepares to post a $175 million bond.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app

Donald Trump is now richer than George Soros and is about to surpass Mark Cuban as well.

The former president's net worth climbed more than $4 billion this year to $7.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Trump ranked 377th on the rich list as of Tuesday's market close, ahead of Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings ($6 billion), oil dynasty heir Gordon Getty ($6.2 billion ) and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus ($6.9 billion).

The real estate mogul's wealth soared thanks to his 78.75 million shares, or at least 58 percent, in Trump Media & Technology Group, which merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Monday and began trading under the symbol DJT on Tuesday.

TGMT stock ended the day up 16%, valuing Trump's stake at $4.6 billion. It jumped another 16% to $67 in pre-market trading on Wednesday. If this gain holds, Trump's position will be worth about $5.3 billion, bringing his overall wealth to about $7.9 billion.

A net worth of that magnitude would rank him above not only Soros ($7.2 billion) and Cuba ($7.3 billion) on the Bloomberg list, but also venture capitalist John Doerr ($7. 4 billion dollars), fashion heiress Miuccia Prada ($7.4 billion) and Lululemon. founder Chip Wilson ($7.5 billion).

Miuccia Prada. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Trump is also reportedly hot on the trail of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Russian oil tycoon Roman Abramovich and Star Wars creator George Lucas, each of whom was worth less than $8.3 billion as of Tuesday's close.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will surely be thrilled with his net worth skyrocketing. He has been scrambling to find the money to cover a recent $454 million judgment against him in a New York fraud case.

Trump has appealed the decision, but must still obtain a $175 million bond in the coming days, to assure the court that he will pay the full amount if he loses his appeal.

TMTG, the parent company of Truth Social, has officially imposed a “lock-up” period that prohibits its bosses from selling shares for the next six months. But its board, which includes Donald Trump Jr., has the power to eliminate or reduce the waiting period before Trump can withdraw his money.

Whatever happens, it's striking to see Trump climb the billionaire rankings just when he appeared to be in serious financial trouble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-wealth-tmtg-dwac-billionaires-stock-court-judgment-rich-list-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos