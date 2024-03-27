Judges versus spies: Pakistani lawyers accuse ISI intelligence agency of intimidation | Court News





Islamabad, Pakistan Six senior Pakistani judges have accused the country's powerful spy agency of interfering in court cases and using intimidation tactics such as secret surveillance and even kidnapping and torture of members of their family.

In a letter dated March 25 but made public on Tuesday evening, the six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the capital urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to look into the allegations leveled against officials belonging to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's premier military intelligence agency. The SJC is composed of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and four other senior judges, two each from the Supreme Court and the High Court, and is the country's judicial watchdog.

We believe it is imperative to investigate and determine whether there is an ongoing policy on the part of the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence agents reporting to the executive branch, aimed at intimidating judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, to arrange judicial results in politically important cases, the letter said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa summoned the entire panel of 15 Supreme Court judges to a meeting to discuss the letter.

The ISI and the Pakistani army have not yet responded to the letter. Neither Pakistan's Law Ministry nor military media responded to Al Jazeera's questions, seeking their responses to the allegations in the letter.

Cases of alleged intimidation and coercion by judges in politically important cases include those against main opposition leader and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the army of orchestrating a crackdown on the party in the run-up to last month's general elections. The crackdown saw Khan imprisoned and barred from running, dozens of other PTI leaders left the party after their arrest and the party lost its electoral symbol, forcing its candidates to contest the vote as independents.

Pakistan's military has repeatedly denied allegations that it interfered in the election.

More than 100 complaints against Khan have been brought before the IHC, with the six signatory judges saying considerable pressure was put on them by the intelligence agency. The letter states that a brother-in-law of the judge was kidnapped by individuals claiming to be ISI agents and tortured into making false allegations. Another judge said he found secret cameras in his living room and bedroom.

We therefore request that a judicial convention be convened to examine the issue of interference by intelligence officers in judicial functions and/or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines the independence of the judiciary, indicates their letter.

Pakistan's lawyers' associations have urged the top court to act on the allegations contained in the letter issued by the judges. [File: Sohail Shahzad/EPA]

The judges' letter came less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the removal of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui in 2018 was illegal.

In a public speech that year, Siddiqui accused the then ISI chief and other military officials of manipulating court decisions and interfering in cases. Siddiquis' allegations related to corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister whose brother Shehbaz Sharif. The SJC initiated misconduct proceedings against the judge and recommended his removal from office.

Siddiqui challenged the SJC's decision in the Supreme Court, which only began hearing the case last year. In its order last week, the top court said the SJC's recommendation was wrong and declared the reinstatement of his status as a retired judge.

The judge's letter also cited the Siddiqui case, demanding an investigation into allegations against the former ISI chief and other military officials.

Lawyer Rida Hosain told Al Jazeera that the six judges had shown immense courage in speaking out and opposing the military's alleged intervention at a time when silent acceptance is l option exercised by most.

The independence of the judiciary must be preserved in real time. It is now up to the highest court in the land to protect and safeguard judicial independence.

Another lawyer, Abid Saqi, said there was a long history of interference in court cases by outside forces, adding that the content of the letter was based on reality.

This is a shocking revelation about the collapse of the justice sector, Saqi told Al Jazeera. Things must come to a resolution with such allegations. Either the judiciary will continue to function as a hand-picked element of the state, or conscious judges will respond. If their response gains public support, we can hope for comprehensive reforms.

Political analyst Benazir Shah said the letter disputed repeated assertions by government officials that the establishment, a euphemism for the military, did not intervene in political affairs.

For the new government, in place for only a little over a month, this is a hopeless situation. It must now be clarified whether there is a government policy aimed at intimidating judges since the spies on paper answer to the executive. Wherever it is [executive] has no control over intelligence officials, Shah told Al Jazeera.

Shah said it is now up to Qazi Faez Isa, the chief justice of Pakistan, to act on the judges' letter. It is now his duty to act, and his steps will reveal how serious he is about protecting the independence of the judiciary.

