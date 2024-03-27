Donald Trump's lack of rallies draws scrutiny





Former President Donald Trump was mocked by the White House for planning not to hold campaign rallies for his 2024 presidential bid.

According to Trump's online calendar, the presumptive Republican nominee has not planned any rallies or official campaign events less than eight months before his rematch with President Joe Biden.

The only rally Trump has attended since clinching the 2024 GOP nomination on March 12 took place four days later in Vandalia, Ohio. This rally wasn't even an official Trump campaign event, but was organized by Buckeye Values ​​PAC, a group supporting Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who has been endorsed by the former president.

By comparison, Biden has appeared at campaign events in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as several events in Texas, in just the past seven days.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16. Trump has no other campaign rallies currently planned. Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16. Trump has no other campaign rallies currently planned. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP/Getty Images

“We're two weeks away from the general election and Donald Trump can't raise money, is hiding at his country club and letting convicts and conspiracy theorists take over his campaign,” the spokesperson said. Biden campaign chief Ammar Moussa told the Associated Press. “It’s not a winning strategy.”

Bill Palmer, a frequent Trump critic who writes the left-leaning blog The Palmer Report, suggested that the former president's lack of rallies was “the biggest political storyline right now.”

“Right now, Donald Trump has no events on his public schedule. No rallies, no speeches, no nothing. And this is not a temporary thing,” Palmer wrote.

“Trump officials used the campaign's financial constraints as an excuse. But it was clear that they were winding down their activities because Trump is now so ill with dementia that his political prospects are more harmed by his presence there than by his absence.”

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

The lack of rallies for Trump starting in late March could be linked to the former president's busy schedule during his four criminal trials and appeals in his civil cases.

March 25 was originally the starting date for Trump's trial on charges of falsifying business records in New York, but the judge pushed it back so both sides could sort through more than 100,000 pages of evidence that prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

In a hearing with Trump on Monday, Judge Juan Merchan confirmed that the business tampering trial in which Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges will begin April 15, potentially incapacitating the former president for weeks while he attended the debates in New York. York.

Trump could also face trial in three other federal and state cases related to his alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and withholding classified documents in the coming months. The dates for these trials have not been confirmed or are expected to change.

There have also been indications that Trump's lack of upcoming rallies could be a cost-cutting measure. Federal Election Commission filings showed that Trump's political action committee spent more than $7.2 million while bringing in just over $5 million in February.

It was recently reported that Trump planned a campaign rally in Arizona the same weekend he attended to show his support for Moreno. CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, that the plans were scrapped to save money.

Trump senior adviser Chris LaCivita previously suggested that organizing each of Trump's campaign rallies cost around $500,000.

Rather than campaigning across the country, Trump appears to be engaging more in small fundraising attempts in his adopted state of Florida.

Trump's super political action committee hosted a $100,000-per-person roundtable discussion with Hispanic leaders at his Doral, Fla., golf club on March 21, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by AP.

In the days following his nomination to the Republican Party, Trump hosted several events at his Mar-a-Lago club to try to woo Republican donors.

Even if he doesn't hold rallies, Trump can still guarantee media coverage no matter where he goes. On Monday, after Merchan confirmed an April start date for his trial on charges of falsifying business records, Trump held a news conference at his 40 Wall Street building.

Speaking to reporters, Trump rejected the idea that a conviction could harm his White House hopes.

“Or it might also make me more popular, because people know it’s a scam,” Trump said.

As former NBC executive Mike Sington noted on X: “Trump is back in court today for a hearing in his secret criminal trial.

“It’s a lot cheaper for him to be here campaigning rather than holding one of his signature rallies, which are estimated to cost $400,000 apiece.”

