Erdoan says local elections will be a 'turning point' for Kurds





DYARBAKIR President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called this weekend's local elections a pivotal moment for Kurdish citizens, saying they would mark a “turning point” for them. “March 31 will be the turning point when our Kurdish brothers will be freed from all oppression and will decide their own future and that of their city with their free will,” Erdoan said at a rally in Diyarbakr province, in the southeast of the country, March 27. “We believe that there is no longer any way forward with those who bring all marginalized ideologies to Istanbul and make them the bosses of my Kurdish brothers,” he said. Erdoan's remarks argue that his administration is promoting democratic advances and addressing development challenges in the region. “We are talking to everyone who is not a puppet of the imperialists. We are talking to everyone who is distancing themselves from terrorism,” he said. “We are talking to everyone who respects the unity of our nation and the integrity of our homeland. We are talking to everyone who wants to walk with us in the 'Century of Trkiye'.” The President further mentioned his government's efforts in the fight against terrorism, especially against the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the European Union and the United States. “We have prevented the PKK from acting or moving within our borders. This situation does not change the fact that we are a tool that anyone who wants can use against our country,” he said . In his speech, Erdoan criticized the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), accusing it of exploiting Kurdish voters for political purposes. “D.E.M. [Party] “I put the will of my Kurdish brothers on the market,” he criticized, alleging clandestine relations with the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party. The predecessors of the pro-Kurdish DEM party have long performed well in elections in Diyarbakr. However, Seluk Mzrakl, the previous winner, was removed from office following terrorism-related allegations. In the upcoming elections, Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) nominated Mehmet Halis Bilden for the city, while the DEM party fielded Serra Bucak and Doan Hatun as mayoral candidates. Erdoan expressed confidence in his party's prospects, calling on his supporters to rally behind the AKP. “During the elections last May, we were unable to achieve the voting rates we wanted in Diyarbakr, both in the legislative elections and in the presidential elections,” Erdoan admitted. “However, I believe you are not satisfied with the outcome of the elections.”

