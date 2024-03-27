An all-American Bible with a share of sales going to Trump





Donald Trump is not a particularly religious person, if at all. Even Americans who view him favorably are much more likely to say he is not religious than very religious. He goes to churches much more often for political rallies than for services. He says the Bible is his favorite book, although he usually qualifies this by noting that he is also a big fan of The Art of the Deal.

It makes sense that he loves his own book, given how much money he's made from it over the years. On Tuesday, however, he announced a promotion that could make him even more committed to the central Christian text: a God Bless the USA Bible, with part of the profits going to him.

Trump announced that the book on his social media platform, Truth Social, was itself a particularly lucrative business at the moment, given that its just-listed stock price jumped nearly 50 percent .

Happy Holy Week! Trump's message said. Let's make America pray again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. He tagged musician Lee Greenwood in the post because the God Bless the USA singer is also featured as an endorser on the product's webpage.

The promoted Bible contains not only the standard books, but also some additions, including the Constitution (which I fight very hard for every day, Trump said in a video attached to the message), the Pledge of Allegiance and, as touted by the Web page. , THE [h]and written chorus on God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood. It was originally planned for release in 2021, but outcry from a number of prominent Christians derailed its rollout.

That was then. The book's current website includes an FAQ that addresses the question of how the former president benefits from the partnership. He assures visitors that no money from the sale of the Bibles will be allocated to Trump's political campaign. Instead, GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked under its terms.

CIC Ventures, however, is a conduit to Trump personally, if not politically. In his financial disclosures released last year, he is identified as the company's director, president, secretary and treasurer and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust is identified as the 100% owner of the company. The same entity also receives royalties from his book A MAGA Journey and speaking engagements. A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The New York Times that Trump received royalties from his purchases.

In hindsight, we could have predicted this particular business venture.

First, Trump has increasingly diversified his endorsement missions, putting his name or likeness on sneakers and NFTs in addition to campaign merchandise. He is in a cash crunch personally and politically and has not been afraid throughout his career to put Trump's name on anything that could generate a revenue stream.

But second, Trump has consistently exploited right-wing religiosity to gain political support and political contributions. Why not get into private sector services?

This is why our country is broken: We have lost religion in our country, Trump says in the video touting his new partnership. Every American needs a Bible in their home and I have several. It's my favorite book. At another point he insists that Christians are under siege and that we must protect everything that is pro-God.

This is familiar rhetoric. In each of his presidential campaigns, he has offered similar warnings and promises: Christianity is under threat and he will be its fierce defender. He managed to generate fervent support among white evangelical Protestants, thanks to his insistent efforts to accommodate their political desires. He has been as effective in preying on the insecurities of evangelical Christians as he has been of white conservatives as a whole.

The fact that this is perhaps predictable doesn't make it any less cynical. Combining founding documents like the Constitution and the Bible appeals to the conservative Christians Trump supports, but would undoubtedly be viewed with skepticism by the Constitution's framers. And again, even his supporters understand that he's not really religious. If religion is as essential to America as he claims, why doesn't that apply to him and his family? (In 2015, his putative church released a statement saying he was not an active member.)

More to the point, why is he plugging in this Bible now? The answers are obvious: now because he needs the money and this Bible because he benefits financially from it to some extent.

Maybe you think I'm cynical too. After all, Trump claims he's introducing the book now because Easter is on a Sunday. Maybe he just wants Americans to have a Bible in hand on this most sacred of Christian holidays.

We return to this FAQ.

The God Bless The USA Bible is printed in limited edition, we read. Most orders ship within 4-6 weeks of ordering. Your order will be shipped as soon as it becomes available and we will make reasonable efforts to ship your order as quickly as possible.

Of course, you pay the cost of the Bible, shipping, and taxes upfront. First of all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/03/26/trump-bible-sales-money/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos