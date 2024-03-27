Four Tory MPs cleared by standards watchdog for breaking lockdown rules





Four Conservative MPs accused of attending a birthday drink in breach of lockdown rules have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Commons standards watchdog. Complaints against Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing and Conservative MPs Sir Bernard Jenkin, Miriam Cates and Virginia Crosbie were not upheld by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg. All four reportedly attended a meeting at Parliament on December 8, 2020. In a report, the commissioner said Sir Bernard, Ms Cates and Ms Crosbie attended the event, while Dame Eleanor only entered the room briefly to check social distancing measures were being followed. But Mr Greenberg concluded that they had not behaved in a way that could seriously damage the reputation of the House or MPs generally, and therefore had not broken the rules applicable to MPs. He said: If this was purely a business meeting, it would have clearly complied with all restrictions and would have been reputationally impeccable. If she had been entirely social, she would have been clearly in defiance of the restrictions of the time. Based on the evidence, I am satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the event had both commercial and social elements. Mr. Greenberg added: I have no evidence to support a finding of a violation of the code of conduct. At the time, London was under Tier 2 Covid measures which restricted indoor socialising, although gatherings reasonably necessary for work purposes were permitted. Boris Johnson accused Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard of monstrous hypocrisy for allegedly attending the event before serving on the all-party House of Commons privileges committee, which concluded that the former Prime minister had lied to MPs with his party denials. Complaint against Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates was not upheld by the Commons Standards Commissioner (Danny Lawson/PA) The Metropolitan Police announced in December that they were ending their investigation into the gathering, with no individuals being punished. The force said officers assessed the information available and concluded that the threshold required for the return of fixed penalty notices was not met and there would be no further action. The Standards Commissioner's report says Sir Bernard's wife, Baroness Jenkin, sent a birthday drinks invitation via WhatsApp to seven people, despite it being a hybrid event held in the part of a series of meetings organized by the Women2Win network. Conservative women MPs. Wine (probably no more than two bottles) and snacks were available at the event, the commissioner said, while emphasizing that it was not a birthday cake as some reports had suggested. Dame Eleanor allowed the gathering to take place in her conference room under the assumption it was a Women2Win business meeting, according to the report.

