Let's Make America Pray Again: Donald Trump's Official Bible is Yours for $60





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump, who just issued a near-miraculous court decision reducing bail of nearly half a billion dollars to $175 million, is now throwing Bibles at Truth Social.

The former president who has previously compared himself to Jesus Christ has lent his likeness to the Bible's “God Bless the USA,” a special version of The Good Book inspired by Lee Greenwood's saccharine patriotic tune of the same name.

Mr. Trump this time held the brown leather tome right side up in an ad he shared Tuesday on his Truth Social account.

“Happy Holy Week! Let's get America praying again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” Mr. Trump wrote.

According to the vendor's website Mr. Trump referenced, the $60 Bible features “easy-to-read, large print” type and one of its main selling points is that it can be picked up and moved , which is a feature common not only to Bibles, but most books.

“Easy to read, large print, and slim design, this Bible invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, anytime,” the website says. “This large print Bible will be perfect for taking to church, for Bible study, at work, while traveling, etc.”

Mr. Trump's favorite Bible also includes the chorus of Greenwood's “God Bless the USA,” as well as the text of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, which which makes it a practical collection for those who wish it. who are tired of having to separate their Church from their State.

Trump was accused of using the Bible as a prop during his bizarre trip to a vandalized church in Washington, DC, during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mr. Trump has a history of Bible-related controversies. In June 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests, he and several aides walked to St Johns Church in Washington, D.C., which had suffered vandalism following the evacuation of largely peaceful protesters on Nearby Lafayette Square by riot police using tear gas.

When Mr. Trump and his team arrived, the then-president stood silently for a moment, holding up a Bible. When asked if it was his Bible, he only replied that it was a Bible. It was later assumed that he was holding the book upside down. Several opponents, including his loyal successor to the presidency, Joe Biden, have accused him of using the book as a prop.

Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for 'brandishing' Bible during photo op

In 2015, before becoming president, he was asked what his favorite book was and claimed that the Bible was ahead of his own Art of the Deal. But when repeatedly asked to quote a verse or talk about a passage that made sense to him, he struggled to come up with examples, saying instead: I wouldn't want to go into that subject. Because for me, it's very personal.

In his Tuesday message, Mr. Trump included a more than three-minute video in which he rambled on about the need for the “return” of Christianity and prayer in the United States, when more than 60% of Americans and 88 % of Congress say they do so. belong to a certain form of Christianity.

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things this country is missing, and I truly believe we need to bring them back for us. I believe it's one of the biggest problems we have, that's why “Our country is falling apart, we've lost religion in our country,” Mr. Trump said. “Every American needs a Bible in their home and I have several, it's my favorite book. It's a lot of people's favorite book.”

I wouldn't want to get into the subject. Donald Trump avoids a simple question about the Bible.

He also didn't miss the opportunity for a little faith-based fear-mongering, saying “Christians are under siege.”

“Our founding fathers did a great thing when they built America on Judeo-Christian values, now that foundation is under attack, perhaps like never before,” Mr. Trump said. “What can we do? Stand up, speak out, and pray that God will bless America again. I am proud to support and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to get America praying again. “

Trump appears to admit he doesn't know the Bible 'very well'

Many conservative Christians may wonder if their current Bibles are acceptable to Mr. Trump, but the website states that the “God Bless the USA” Bible is the only Bible approved by the former president, even though he claims to have several.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-selling-bibles-easter-b2519373.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos