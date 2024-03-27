Losing candidates question Indonesian president-elect's victory

The two losing candidates in Indonesia's presidential election appealed to the country's highest court on Wednesday to overturn the results and hold new elections.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo filed separate complaints with the Constitutional Court after Defense Minister Prabowo was declared the winner of the February 14 election last week.

The electoral commission said Prabowo Subianto won nearly 60 percent of the vote, more than enough to avoid a runoff.

During his court appearance, Baswedan claimed that incumbent President Joko Widodo distributed social assistance during the campaign to influence the election in Prabowo's favor. He told the justices that such practices will become normal and set a bad precedent if the election results stand.

Pranowo used his appeal to ask the court to disqualify Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of President Widodos.





Raka, 37, was named to the list after the Constitutional Court exempted him from the minimum age requirement of 40 for general election candidates. The court was headed by the president's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, when the ruling was handed down.

Usman was ordered to recuse himself from any election-related matters brought before the court, after an ethics committee ruled he had committed ethics violations.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on April 22.

Prabowo faces numerous accusations of human rights violations dating back to his years in the military in the 1980s and 1990s, when he rose through the ranks to become a three-star general before being discharged due to allegations that he ordered the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists. .

Prabowo denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press and Reuters.