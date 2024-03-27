Losing candidates question Indonesian president-elect's victory
The two losing candidates in Indonesia's presidential election appealed to the country's highest court on Wednesday to overturn the results and hold new elections.
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo filed separate complaints with the Constitutional Court after Defense Minister Prabowo was declared the winner of the February 14 election last week.
The electoral commission said Prabowo Subianto won nearly 60 percent of the vote, more than enough to avoid a runoff.
During his court appearance, Baswedan claimed that incumbent President Joko Widodo distributed social assistance during the campaign to influence the election in Prabowo's favor. He told the justices that such practices will become normal and set a bad precedent if the election results stand.
Pranowo used his appeal to ask the court to disqualify Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of President Widodos.
Raka, 37, was named to the list after the Constitutional Court exempted him from the minimum age requirement of 40 for general election candidates. The court was headed by the president's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, when the ruling was handed down.
Usman was ordered to recuse himself from any election-related matters brought before the court, after an ethics committee ruled he had committed ethics violations.
The court is expected to deliver its verdict on April 22.
Prabowo faces numerous accusations of human rights violations dating back to his years in the military in the 1980s and 1990s, when he rose through the ranks to become a three-star general before being discharged due to allegations that he ordered the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists. .
Prabowo denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press and Reuters.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos