Donald Trump should ask Trump Media board to lift lockdown





CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump should ask the Trump Media & Technology Group board to lift its six-month lock-up period on his company's shares, which are now worth billions on paper . “If I were President Trump, I would go out there and tell the board, 'The people want action. Let's get this done.' And that’s what I would do if I was on the board: I would unblock it,” Cramer said on “Squawk on the Street.” Shares of Trump Media soared more than 40% on Tuesday and were briefly halted at one point due to volatility in their first trading session under the ticker DJT. Trump Media has completed its merger with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. Monday, officially making Trump's social media company a publicly traded entity more than two years after the deal was first announced. The transaction was the subject of investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, owns nearly 79 million shares of Trump Media, according to a securities filing, valuing his stake in the company at more than $5 billion on paper, based on intraday pricing on Tuesday by about $70 per share. Before the merger was completed, the stock had previously traded under the ticker DWAC and started 2024 at less than $18 per share. Including Tuesday's increase, it has now more than quadrupled since the start of the year. Trump Media's debut Tuesday comes as Trump has multiple money needs, including his presidential campaign and a variety of legal bills related to criminal and civil cases he faces across the United States. Trump is subject to a six-month blackout period on Trump Media, but the company's board, which includes his son Donald Trump, Jr., and former members of his presidential administration, could waive that requirement , thus allowing him to sell part of his stake. Cramer suggested Tuesday that he believed other Trump Media shareholders would not take issue with the fact that former President Trump may have sold some of his stock. “This is a moment where he could very easily say, '…No one would mind if I sold some stock, so please let me do it,'” Cramer said. Trump Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cramer's remarks. Trump Media, which operates the social media site Truth Social, reported a net loss of about $49 million in the first three quarters of 2023, according to a securities filing. It reported revenue of about $3.4 million.

