President Erdogan expresses concern over recent atrocities against Palestinians at Batman rally





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered an emotional speech at a campaign rally in Batman, in front of 50,000 cheering supporters. In his speech, Erdogan extended his wishes to the residents of Batman for the upcoming Ramadan Bayram. He expressed concern over the recent atrocities perpetrated by the State of Israel against the Palestinian people, saying that the ongoing struggles of the people of Gaza, which have lasted for 173 days despite military pressure, serve as a lesson in dignity and courage in the world. Drawing attention to the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, President Erdogan called for increased pressure on Israel to comply with the UN Security Council resolution. UN. He assured that Turkey would continue to do its part to help Gaza achieve peace and stability. An unwavering commitment to national security The president spoke passionately about the ongoing fight against terrorism, particularly against the terrorism of Daesh and the PKK. He assured the crowd of Turkey's unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of its borders. Erdogan stressed the importance of serving the people, saying the government's policies aim to improve the lives of all citizens. He highlighted Turkey's economic achievements under the AK Party government, highlighting the significant investments made in Batman and throughout the country. “We are determined to continue our efforts to rebuild and develop our region,” Erdogan said, outlining plans to continue developing infrastructure, health facilities and educational institutions. In a call for unity and progress, Erdogan urged the crowd to support the party's vision for the future. He stressed the need for solidarity and cooperation to overcome challenges and build a stronger and more prosperous Turkey. TL 91B investment made in Batman Ultimately, Erdogan highlighted the considerable investments made in Batman over the past 21 years, totaling more than 91 billion TL ($2.82 billion). These investments include the construction of 4,920 new classrooms, the establishment of a university, dormitories with a capacity of 2,554, 39 sports facilities, a 15,000-seat stadium and the completion of numerous health facilities. At the end of the rally, Erdogan introduced the party's candidates for the upcoming elections, urging voters to support their vision for the continued development and prosperity of Batman and Turkey as a whole. Source: Writing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/turkiye/21197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos