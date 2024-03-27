Connect with us

Lok Sabha polls 2024: From PM Modi to Amit Shah, BJP releases list of star campaigners

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were named among the 40 star activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its latest list on Wednesday.

They who would campaign for the BJP in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides them, the saffron party also named its leader JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has also found his place in the list of star campaigners of the BJP.

Several deputy chief ministers were also named in the list, including Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushil Kumar Modi.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while dropping three incumbent MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

For the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the BJP has allied itself within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will take on the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Union minister. Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as allies.

The BJP and JD(U) have declared 17 and 16 candidates for the seats they are contesting respectively. Manjhi's party announced its candidature from Gaya. Upendra Kushwaha is likely to enter the fray from Karakat.

Meanwhile, to launch the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally in Meerut on March 31.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, along with parliamentary elections in four states.

(With contributions from the agency)

Published: Mar 27, 2024, 1:50 p.m. IST

